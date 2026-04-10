Young artists honoured at Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Awards

Held in collaboration with the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, the award ceremony marked the culmination of a five-month competition that drew more than 200 entries across three categories, including emerging artists, artists with disabilities, and participants under 18.

Building on previous themes ‘Inspiring Tradition’ (2024) and ‘What A Wonderful World’ (2025), this year’s edition focused on future-oriented perspectives, exploring human aspirations amid technological, social, and environmental change. Organisers also introduced a new recognition category for artists with disabilities working in handicrafts, reflecting a broader push towards inclusivity and diversity in artistic expression.

Trinh Phan Anh receives first prize at the 2026 Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award ceremony. Photo: Pan Pacific Hanoi

A total of 13 winners were honoured at the ceremony for works highlighting social themes and personal resilience. In the 18-30 category, Trinh Phan Anh won first prize with ‘Connection’, followed by Ngo Vinh Thuan and Phan Sy Thang. In the painting category for artists with disabilities, Hoang Thi Thuy took the top award, while Nguyen Thi Dieu Han received the Outstanding Concept Prize in the newly added handicrafts segment.

Among participants under 18, Nguyen Thai An secured first prize with ‘I Cherish’.

Wee Wei Ling, executive director of Sustainability Partnerships, Lifestyle and Asset at Pan Pacific Hotels Group and a member of the jury, said the expanded categories aimed to bring more voices into the platform.

“This year, we received over 200 entries, significantly higher than in previous editions. The theme ‘Horizons of Tomorrow’ invites audiences to reflect on the future through each artist’s perspective, particularly in a time of uncertainty,” she said.

The judging panel included representatives from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, Hanoi University of Architecture, the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, and international experts. Entries were assessed based on content, form, creativity, and technical execution.

Photo: Pan Pacific Hanoi

The event also featured a performance titled ‘I Am Beautiful. You Too!,’ a collaboration with the Will to Live Center and Chula Fashion, highlighting inclusion through music and fashion. The programme incorporated performances by visually impaired artists and a fashion showcase featuring models with disabilities.

According to the organisers, the competition’s outcomes were supported by sponsors including Singapore Airlines, which awarded cultural experience trips to top winners.

Winning artworks are on display at Pan Pacific Hanoi through the end of May.

Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award 2025 kicks off with painting competition The Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award 2025 has officially been launched with the painting competition “What A Wonderful World.”

Pan Pacific Hanoi launches painting contest in collaboration with Vietnam University Fine Arts The Pan Pacific Hanoi introduces 2024 Art Award along with the launch of the "Inspiring Tradition" painting contest, in collaboration with Vietnam University of Fine Arts, aiming to recognise and celebrate the talents of Vietnamese artists with special needs aged 19 to 35.