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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Umm Al Qura unveils SAR 50 billion strategy and SAR 6 billion Masar Gardens in Makkah

June 10, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction has announced its 2026–2030 growth strategy valued at SAR 50 billion and launched the SAR 6 billion Masar Gardens project, marking its transformation from a single-destination developer into a diversified urban investment platform.

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction has announced its 2026–2030 growth strategy, marking a significant step in its transformation from a single-destination developer into a diversified urban destination and investment platform across Saudi Arabia's Western Region.

Masar Gardens
Masar Gardens

As part of this strategy, the company unveiled Masar Gardens, a new mixed-use urban destination in Makkah with an initial infrastructure and land investment of approximately SAR 6 billion. The project spans 1.2 million square meters and is expected to be developed over a five-year period.

The new strategy targets expanding Umm Al Qura's development portfolio beyond its flagship Masar Destination, with future projects planned across Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah. The company aims to create a diversified portfolio of urban destinations valued at exceeding SAR 50 billion while attracting new investment opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Yasser Abuateek, Chief Executive Officer of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction, said the company is leveraging its proven development expertise and institutional capabilities to deliver long-term value for investors, communities, and the wider economy.

Masar Gardens will feature residential, commercial, hospitality, and public-use components supported by extensive infrastructure, green spaces, pedestrian pathways, and modern mobility solutions. The project is designed to contribute to Makkah's long-term urban development objectives while enhancing quality of life and strengthening the city's attractiveness as an investment destination.

The announcement reflects the company's broader vision of developing scalable urban destinations that support Saudi Arabia's economic diversification ambitions and create sustainable growth opportunities for local and international investors.

https://www.ummalqura.com.sa/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Umm Al-Qura Development and Construction Company

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Umm Al Qura Masar Gardens Development and Construction

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