Hanoi steps up rabies prevention through public awareness

The campaign was rolled out on January 19 at strategic public locations across the capital, with prominent messages displayed on large LED screens in high-traffic areas. In recent weeks, crowds around Hoan Kiem Lake have taken note of messages at Trang Tien Plaza calling for the gradual elimination of dog and cat slaughter in pilot areas, as part of broader efforts to prevent rabies and improve public health.

The campaign has expanded beyond the Old Quarter, with messages displayed on more than 100 LED screens in elevators across 40 office buildings and shopping centres in Ba Dinh and Hoan Kiem wards. These areas include key diplomatic offices as well as major cultural, historical, and tourism sites.

Organisers estimate the campaign generates an average of 2.6 million impressions per day. Its launch during the peak tourism season has further broadened its reach, engaging both residents and large numbers of international visitors.

The communications effort forms part of a city-approved rabies prevention initiative approved by the Hanoi People's Committee last July and implemented in 14 priority wards. It aims to raise awareness, encourage behaviour change, and reduce practices that pose public health risks.

International experts note that animal welfare is closely linked to human health. Rahul Sehgal, director of international communications at the Soi Dog Foundation, said, “The trade, transport, and slaughter of dogs and cats remain the biggest barrier to eliminating rabies. By ending these practices, we protect both animals and human lives, and Hanoi is taking meaningful steps in the region by pursuing humane solutions tied to public health.”

To translate this message into action, the initiative prioritises changes in community awareness. Rather than coercive measures, it focuses on advocacy and support, including livelihood transition models for those involved in the dog and cat meat trade.

Duyen Bui, director of SBCC Vietnam, said the campaign goes beyond health messaging to encourage new social norms. “A modern city and a sustainable tourism economy must be built on a safe living environment and animal-friendly practices, and we aim to encourage voluntary behaviour change rooted in civic pride,” she said.

The gradual transformation of dog and cat meat trade activities in 14 pilot wards reflects Hanoi’s readiness to align with international standards, not just for animal welfare but also in public health and urban development.

As Vietnam works towards the goal of zero human rabies deaths by 2030, Hanoi’s approach offers practical lessons that can be replicated nationwide, while also enhancing the capital’s image as a safe and welcoming destination for international visitors.

