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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Credit Bureau Singapore and Experian Malaysia sign MoU for cross-border credit reporting

June 10, 2026 | 14:51
(0) user say
Credit Bureau Singapore and Experian Information Services Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable cross-border credit reporting, supporting financial services integration between Singapore and Malaysia.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - Credit Bureau (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CBS) and Experian Information Services (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Experian Malaysia) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a two-way cross-border credit reporting service between Singapore and Malaysia.

From left to right: Ms. Dawn Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Experian Information Services Malaysia and Mr. William Lim, Executive Director of Credit Bureau Singapore
From left to right: Ms. Dawn Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Experian Information Services Malaysia and William Lim, Executive Director of Credit Bureau Singapore

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration to facilitate consented cross-border credit report applications for individuals with financial footprints in either country. The initiative aims to enhance financial inclusion, strengthen credit risk assessment, and support the growing economic integration between the two neighbouring markets.

Singapore and Malaysia share one of ASEAN's most dynamic economic relationships, with bilateral trade regularly exceeding SGD 100 billion annually. Both countries maintain deep labour, education and business linkages, supported by strong digital infrastructure and rapidly growing digital financial services ecosystems.

The collaboration is strategically aligned with the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which places strong emphasis on digital industries, data-driven enterprises and technology-enabled services. As the digital economy accelerates cross-border business models, including fintech, e-commerce, digital banking and platform-based SMEs, trusted cross-border credit infrastructure will be critical to enabling secure digital onboarding, responsible lending and seamless access to capital across both markets.

Under the MOU, CBS and Experian Malaysia intend to collaborate on a cross-border initiative that enables the structured and secure exchange of individual credit information between the two markets.

The proposed framework will define:

  • The operational roles of the "Source Bureau" and "Processing Bureau" in generating and facilitating cross-border credit data applications
  • Secure mechanisms for obtaining and managing consumer consent for a one-time release of the credit report
  • Personal data protection and compliance safeguards in accordance with applicable laws
  • Commercial and governance models to support sustainable implementation

For consumers, the initiative is expected to improve access to financial products by enabling lenders to consider verified credit histories of individuals from across the border. This may particularly benefit digital-native workers, entrepreneurs and professionals whose financial footprints span both jurisdictions. As more individuals build financial footprints on both sides of the Causeway, the ability to securely and responsibly reflect their credit history across borders becomes increasingly important. A structured cross-border credit reporting framework can help ensure that consumers are assessed more fairly and comprehensively, rather than being treated as "new-to-credit" applicants when they move between Singapore and Malaysia.

For financial institutions, access to cross-border credit data can provide a more holistic view of an applicant's financial obligations, supporting stronger digital underwriting, reduced cross-border fraud risk and more confident expansion into adjacent markets. Improved cross-border data transparency may also enhance operational efficiency and portfolio resilience in increasingly digital lending environments.

CBS and Experian Malaysia emphasised that data protection, regulatory compliance, and consumer consent are foundational to the initiative. Both parties are committed to working within their respective legal and regulatory frameworks and engaging relevant authorities to facilitate responsible implementation. The MOU also contains confidentiality provisions governing information exchanged in the course of collaboration.

William Lim, Executive Director of Credit Bureau Singapore, said:

"As individuals and businesses operate more seamlessly across Singapore and Malaysia, credit information systems must evolve to reflect cross-border realities. This collaboration represents an important step towards enabling more seamless and responsible access to credit for consumers."

Ms. Dawn Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Experian Information Services Malaysia, added: "Trusted data collaboration is key to strengthening digital financial ecosystems. By working together, we aim to enhance financial inclusion, improve risk transparency and support sustainable growth across both markets."

Vincent Yap, CBS Board Chairman & Group Chief Credit Officer, Consumer Credit Risk Management of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, said "The access to cross-border credit data can provide a more comprehensive view of an individual applicant's financial obligations, supporting more accurate risk assessment outcomes, reduced cross-border fraud risk and promote seamless access to capital across both markets."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



By Experian

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TagTag:
Credit Bureau Singapore Experian Malaysia Crossborder Credit Reporting financial inclusion

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