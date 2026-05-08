Entrepreneur Doan Van Binh launches book “From Vietnam to South Pole”

The book is published and distributed by Alpha Books nationwide. It chronicles his journey to conquer the South Pole, which has one of the harshest environments on the planet, characterised by extreme sub-zero temperatures, biting winds, and an almost endless expanse of white ice.

However, the book’s distinctive value lies not in geographical exploration, but in the profound reflections forged throughout the journey.

The book doesn't portray a conqueror of nature. It affirms a spirit of interdependence and humility before nature. "In Antarctica, nature is not hostile. It is simply unforgiving," the author writes. This concise statement conveys a profound philosophy about readiness to face challenges, discipline, and respect for rules.

Amid global uncertainty and Vietnam’s transition into a new era of development, Antarctica serves as a powerful symbol of aspiration to reach out globally, to conquer the earth, the depths, and the heights. The author expresses confidence that Vietnam is capable of venturing into the world's furthest corners with resilience, knowledge, and responsibility.

The bilingual Vietnamese-English format not only broadens readership but also reflects a desire to bring Vietnamese stories to the international stage, where the experiences of a Vietnamese entrepreneur can contribute to broader global discussions on the environment, governance, and social responsibility.

Alongside his work in business management, research, and policy advocacy, Binh is also an avid traveller and explorer, and among the few Vietnamese to have visited 150 countries and territories.

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