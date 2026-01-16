Shopee and TikTok Shop account for 8 per cent of Vietnam’s retail market

According to the Online Retail Platform Market Report 2025 released by e-commerce data platform Metric on January 15, gross merchandise value across the four major platforms of Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, and TikTok Shop reached VND429.7 trillion (around $16 billion).

Photo: Tiktok Shop

Of this total, Shopee and TikTok Shop together accounted for 97 per cent of market share, equivalent to more than $16.3 billion.

Compared with Vietnam’s overall retail market size of $216.3 billion in 2025, as reported by the National Statistics Office, transactions on these two platforms represented close to 8 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent in 2024.

Shopee maintained its leading position with more than 56 per cent market share, although its growth momentum showed signs of slowing amid intensifying competition from TikTok Shop. The latter expanded its share to over 41 per cent during the year. In contrast, Lazada and Tiki saw their combined market share shrink from 6 per cent to around 3 per cent.

Taken together, the four platforms recorded strong growth of nearly 35 per cent in 2025. While this was slightly lower than the 37.4 per cent growth rate in 2024, it remained more than four times higher than the overall retail sector’s growth of 8 per cent.

During the year, Vietnamese consumers purchased more than 3.6 billion products on Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, and TikTok Shop, up over 15 per cent on-year. The most popular categories were beauty products, home and living, and women’s fashion. Fast-moving consumer goods and healthcare products also posted strong growth.

Overall, consumers continue to prioritise personal care products and essential goods, Metric noted.

Despite robust growth in market value, the number of sellers on the four platforms declined by nearly 7.5 per cent to 601,800 shops, reflecting intensifying competition in terms of quality, services, and operational efficiency. This contraction also followed stricter enforcement campaigns against counterfeit and substandard goods by authorities.

Further consolidation among online sellers is likely following the National Assembly’s passage of the E-commerce Law, which will take effect from July. The law introduces clearer responsibilities for sellers, live streamers, and platform operators.

It also mandates the identification of online sellers through VNeID, aiming to improve seller traceability, curb counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations, and strengthen tax administration. The government is currently drafting implementing regulations to ensure feasibility, avoid overlaps, and prevent additional administrative burdens.