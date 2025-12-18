Coca-Cola Vietnam launches Tet 2026 campaign

Launched under the tagline 'Weave a New Year', the campaign presents Tet as more than a series of traditional rituals, framing it as a time for people to come together and create a vibrant holiday atmosphere. Drawing on Vietnam’s ethnic weaving traditions, Coca-Cola positions each individual’s personality and joy as distinct 'threads' that collectively form a colourful and complete Tet tapestry, with co-creation across generations at the core of the campaign.

Coca-Cola believes the magic of Lunar New Year lies in harmony, where the timeless traditions of grandparents and parents blend seamlessly with the energy and creativity of younger generations.

This spirit is brought to life in an upcoming Tet short film created with innovative AI technology, offering a fresh retelling of the traditional family reunion story by weaving shared memories of togetherness and laughter.

“This Tet campaign demonstrates how creativity and modern technology can sit side-by-side to honour authentic cultural values,” said a representative of Coca‑Cola Vietnam. “As a bridge between tradition and innovation, we aim to inspire people to reimagine familiar customs with creativity – building a refreshing, more connected Lunar New Year.”

To help bring generations closer together, Coca-Cola will roll out a series of engaging digital activities during the festive season, offering exclusive gifts, including stylised firecracker strings, lucky money envelopes, and bespoke tablecloths inspired by traditional cuisine, allowing consumers to weave their own Lunar New Year celebrations with fresh experiences.

Adding to the festive appeal, Coca-Cola is launching the 'Unpack Tet–Hunt for Top Prizes' promotion, offering 10 chances each day to win an iPhone 17, alongside thousands of other prizes. The promotion runs from December 1 to February 22, bringing surprises to consumers throughout the Lunar New Year period.

At the same time, Coca-Cola Vietnam continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and community support.

This year, The Coca-Cola Foundation will provide $300,000 in grants through the Vietnam Red Cross and CARE Vietnam, alongside $45,000 in in-kind donations from Coca-Cola Vietnam, to support storm-affected communities in their recovery efforts.

The humanitarian project, 'Zero-VND Tet Market', now in its fourth year, will continue to provide practical support to thousands of disadvantaged households, helping ensure every family can enjoy a warm and plentiful Lunar New Year.

Closing a year marked by challenges, Coca-Cola’s Tet 2026 campaign serves both as a festive greeting for the year ahead and a call to strengthen family bonds. By blending traditional culture with modern creativity, the brand aims to join millions of Vietnamese families in weaving a festive season filled with laughter, understanding, and shared moments.

