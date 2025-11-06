Corporate

Pan Pacific Hanoi kicks off 2026 art awards celebrating young and disabled artists

November 06, 2025 | 18:25
Pan Pacific Hanoi, in collaboration with the Vietnam University of Fine Arts (VUFA), launched the third edition of the Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award in early November.

Titled "Horizons of Tomorrow", the initiative continues to honour young Vietnamese artists and artists with disabilities, recognising creative and sustainable approaches in contemporary art.

Building on the success of previous editions "Inspiring Tradition" (2024) and "What a Wonderful World" (2025), the 2026 competition expands the conversation towards the future, encouraging participants to explore themes of progress, hope, and transformation through painting and craft creation. The organisers expect the new edition to inspire emerging artists to express their imagination while connecting their creative practice with contemporary social perspectives.

Pan Pacific Hanoi kicks off 2026 art awards celebrating young and disabled artists
Pan Pacific Hanoi partnered with the Vietnam University of Fine Arts (VUFA) to unveil the third instalment of its annual art award. Photo: Pan Pacific Hanoi

In keeping with its founding mission, the programme continues to promote inclusivity by supporting artists with disabilities alongside young talents. The competition offers participants a platform to develop their skills and link creative expression with broader environmental and social issues.

A notable highlight this year is the introduction of a Special Recognition Award for Craftworks, open to artists with disabilities and those trained at vocational centres or social cooperatives. Entries in this category must reflect the theme "Horizons of Tomorrow" and demonstrate both creative and functional value. The new category emphasises the growing recognition of craftsmanship as part of Vietnam’s evolving creative landscape and its contribution to sustainable and socially engaged art.

Pan Pacific Hanoi kicks off 2026 art award celebrating young and disabled artists (PR)
The organising committee took a group photo with the contestants who attended an open call event. Photo: Pan Pacific Hanoi

The 2026 competition is divided into three categories: emerging artists (aged 18-30) who have completed or are pursuing formal art education in Vietnam, artists with disabilities of all ages and training backgrounds, young artists (under 18) including students or aspiring talents with parental or guardian consent.

Each participant may submit one artwork. Shortlisted entries will be displayed for direct evaluation by a judging panel comprising representatives from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, Hanoi Architectural University, the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, and an invited art council from Singapore.

Since its debut, the Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award has established itself as a platform for young and disabled artists to share their perspectives on culture, society, and sustainability. Through its collaboration with VUFA, the initiative supports creative exchange and strengthens public engagement with Vietnam’s contemporary art landscape.

The third edition reaffirms the award’s mission to connect art with social inclusion and innovation, reflecting broader cultural efforts to support emerging talent and foster accessible artistic expression.

  • Submission deadline: December 31
  • Winners will be notified via telephone, and/or e-mail provided on the submission by March 5, 2026
  • For detailed rules and regulations, please see more at: https://panpacific.co/4nITyvq
  • Submit your artwork: https://panpacific.co/4nqvKgn
Pan Pacific Hanoi & Hope Centre present Heart For Autism art exhibition Pan Pacific Hanoi & Hope Centre present Heart For Autism art exhibition

The exhibition featuring 15 paintings by children with autism will open from June 2-4 at Pan Pacific Hanoi.
Pan Pacific Hanoi launches painting contest in collaboration with Vietnam University Fine Arts Pan Pacific Hanoi launches painting contest in collaboration with Vietnam University Fine Arts

The Pan Pacific Hanoi introduces 2024 Art Award along with the launch of the "Inspiring Tradition" painting contest, in collaboration with Vietnam University of Fine Arts, aiming to recognise and celebrate the talents of Vietnamese artists with special needs aged 19 to 35.
Embrace the festive spirit at Pan Pacific Hanoi Embrace the festive spirit at Pan Pacific Hanoi

Explore the Pan Pacific Hanoi's seasonal offerings to enjoy lasting memories of the festive holiday – the most anticipated time of the year.

By Khanh Linh

TagTag:
Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award Celebrating Young Disabled Artists Creative sustainable art

