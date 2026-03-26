Vietnamese e-commerce beauty spending tops $3 billion in 2025

Photo: baodautu.vn

According to data platform Metric.vn on March 25, revenue from the beauty and personal care segment on three major platforms – TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Lazada – reached nearly VND74.4 trillion (approximately $3 billion) in 2025, making it the leading category in Vietnam's e-commerce market.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 alone, the segment generated around $612 million in revenue, up 23 per cent compared to both the previous quarter and the same period in 2024. Over two consecutive quarters, beauty products accounted for roughly 14 per cent of the total e-commerce market, driven by key segments such as skincare, body care, haircare, cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene.

Sales volume in the Q4 reached 79.3 million units, rising 9 per cent on-quarter but declining 2 per cent on-year. The gap between revenue growth (23 per cent) and volume growth (9 per cent) suggests that the sector’s expansion is increasingly driven by higher value per transaction rather than sheer volume. The average unit price across the sector also increased by around 13 per cent.

Official brand stores accounted for 64 per cent of total revenue, reflecting a shift towards higher-quality and branded products. At the same time, the market is witnessing a consolidation among sellers. Despite rising revenue and sales volume, the number of active shops declined by 8 per cent compared to the previous quarter and by 13 per cent on-year in the Q4 last year.

Metric.vn noted that e-commerce platforms are becoming increasingly selective environments, where only businesses with strong operational capabilities, product quality, and brand investment can sustain growth.

In terms of platform competition, TikTok Shop emerged as the market leader in Q4/2025, capturing around 50 per cent market share with revenue of approximately $308 million, up 27 per cent from the previous quarter.

Shopee followed closely with a 48 per cent share, generating $295.6 million in revenue, an increase of 21 per cent. The narrow gap highlights intensifying competition for platform dominance.

Meanwhile, Lazada accounted for a modest 4 per cent market share, with revenue remaining below the trillion-dong mark.

According to Metric.vn, the market is entering a new phase of competition, driven more by the ability to create demand and shape consumer behaviour, rather than relying solely on price promotions or search optimisation as in the past.