Bellustar Tokyo wins multiple World Luxury Awards 2025

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel (Shinjuku, Tokyo; General Manager: Katsushi Nishikawa) has won a total of seven awards at the World Luxury Awards 2025, which are given to luxury hotels that offer world-class services and facilities: two in the hotel category, three in the spa category, and two in the restaurant category. This marks the second consecutive year that the hotel has received awards in the hotel and spa categories, and it continues to earn high praise.

The 2025 award in the restaurant category is the first for the hotel, representing international recognition of the quality and hospitality of the entire property.

■ Award Details

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Best Luxury Leisure Hotel - Global Winner

Best Architectural Design - East Asia

SPA Sunya

Best Luxury Urban Escape - Global Winner

Best Luxury Boutique Spa - East Asia

Best Luxury Beauty Spa - East Asia

Restaurant Bellustar

Best Panoramic Views - Japan

Best Luxury Scenic Setting - Asia

■ Comment from General Manager Katsushi Nishikawa, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

We are deeply grateful for the recognition we have received in the hotel, spa, and restaurant categories at the World Luxury Awards 2025. We are truly pleased and humbled to receive such an honorable recognition, thanks to the efforts of our customers who regularly support BELLUSTAR TOKYO and our associates who work sincerely every day.

As a luxury hotel located in the heart of Tokyo, it is our mission to provide sophisticated stay experiences that satisfy both domestic and international guests.

Encouraged by this recognition, we will continue to strive to further improve the quality of our services and provide hospitality that leaves a lasting impression.

We will continue to strive to meet your expectations, so we appreciate your continued support.

■ About the World Luxury Awards

The World Luxury Hotel Awards are prestigious awards given to businesses from around the world that offer outstanding services and facilities in four categories: hotels, spas, restaurants, and travel. Established in 2006, the awards recognize the world's top luxury hotels, selected each year by over 300,000 guests and industry professionals, including travel agencies. The World Luxury Spa Awards were established in 2011 for the luxury spa industry. Each year, the awards are selected based on the evaluations of approximately 250,000 travelers from around the world.

Official website: https://www.theworldluxuryawards.com

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Address: Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, 1-29-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo (Floors 18, 39–47)

Tel: 81 3 6233 8800 (Main line)

https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/

Restaurant Bellustar

Floor: 45th

Hours: Dinner 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last order 9:00 p.m.)

Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Last order 2:00 p.m.)

Seats: 36 (including one private rooms for up to 8 guests)

Tel: 81 3 6233 7388 (Direct)

https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/restaurant-bar/restaurant-bellustar.html

SPA sunya

Floor: 47th

Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Tel: 81 3 6265 9110 (Direct)

https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/spa/

*Hours of operation and other information contained in this press release are subject to change. *Information contained in this press release is current at the time of its release. Details may differ from the most up-to-date information.

