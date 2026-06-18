WRISE Group launches WRISE Academy in Wuxi to strengthen family governance capabilities

HONG KONG SAR / WUXI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - WRISE Group ("WRISE"), one of Asia's fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, announced the official launch of WRISE Academy in Wuxi, dedicated to family governance and talent development. This new office comes amid accelerating intergenerational wealth transfer across China and rising demand for structured family governance wealth management solutions.



The Wuxi office, which follows Shenzhen, Changsha and Chengdu locations, marks the 4th expansion of WRISE Academy across Mainland China. This office will focus on education related to family governance, wealth succession and cultivation of next-generation family leaders, providing high-net-worth families with systematic governance guidance, succession planning resources, as well as learning support and networking platforms for family talent development.



Serving Intergenerational Succession Needs Across the Yangtze River Delta



The Yangtze River Delta region is a significant contributor to China's overall economic growth, with total exports from the region alone reaching 10.85 trillion yuan in 2025, or 40.2 percent of China's overall exports.



Wuxi, located in the economic circle of the Yangtze River Delta, is home to significant number of privately owned and family-run enterprises, where demand for succession planning is rising as founders prepare for generational transition. In this pivotal period of wealth and leadership transfer, family governance and next-generation leadership development are increasingly important priorities for high-net-worth families.



Supporting family legacy and governance globally



The WRISE Academy expansion reflects the firm's global focus on supporting long-term family legacy and governance beyond wealth preservation. "The core of a family office is not only in maintaining and increasing the value of assets, but also the continuation of values and the inheritance of family culture. Focusing on family governance and next generation development through WRISE Academy helps families build sustainable governance systems that support future generations,"said Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE.



Stephen Yan, Executive Vice Chairman of WRISE, adds: "With intergenerational wealth transfer in China continuing to drive changes in governance and succession planning among high-net-worth families, WRISE Academy will continuously integrate global resources and professional networks to support the succession and governance of Chinese families."



Collaboration for Greater Success



The opening of the WRISE Academy in Wuxi marks the next phase in WRISE Academy's evolution from a talent development platform to a comprehensive family governance ecosystem. "With WRISE's presence in the Yangtze River Delta, we are bringing together Hong Kong's established family office governance expertise with practical needs of Mainland Chinese family enterprises to nurture a new generation of family leaders with both global perspectives and deep local understanding,"says Dr. Jowin Fung Vice Chairman, WRISE Hong Kong and Chief Executive Officer of WRISE Academy.



Looking ahead, the WRISE Academy will continue to expand its family governance ecosystem and deepen engagement with high-net-worth families across Mainland China. It will also strengthen collaboration with local business associations, universities and professional institutions to facilitate knowledge sharing through seminars, workshops and certification programmes. Such initiatives will support family enterprises in building more sustainable frameworks encompassing governance structures and succession planning.



"Through structured programmes, mentorship and exchange initiatives, WRISE Academy empowers next-generation family leaders to define their roles and responsibilities in the succession journey. The Wuxi office will serve as an important platform for family governance dialogue and collaboration across the Yangtze River Delta," says Megan Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of WRISE Private Hong Kong.

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