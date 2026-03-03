Corporate

WRISE Group forms Thailand strategic partnership with IFCG

March 03, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
The renewable energy company entered an alliance with the Thai firm to develop projects or services in the Southeast Asian market.

HONG KONG / SINGAPORE/MAINLAND CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 - WRISE Wealth Management ("WRISE"), one of Asia's fastest-growing independent wealth platforms, today announced its landmark strategic alliance with IFCG Public Company Limited ("IFCG"). By combining WRISE's wealth management solutions with IFCG's local footprint, the partnership will offer Thai investors access to global investment and insurance solutions*.

Thailand's private wealth market, which is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2028, is undergoing a structural shift. While more High-Net-Worth (HNW) and mass affluent investors seek greater transparency and sophisticated investment solutions, these individuals also face fragmented advisory services and limited access to global investment opportunities.

The WRISE-IFCG alliance addresses this market gap by integrating WRISE's institutional-grade platform, global investment access, and proprietary technology with IFCG's deep local expertise and extensive distribution network.

WRISE will provide its platform to enable financial advisory and capital solutions powered by technology, while delivering sophisticated wealth solutions that go beyond what traditional banks typically offer. Complementing this infrastructure, IFCG brings a robust network of over 400 professional wealth advisors, with a proven track record of engaging HNW, mass affluent and corporate clients across property, wealth, and health sectors.

Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE, said: "Thailand is a strategic cornerstone in Southeast Asia's wealth management landscape. We are seeing a new generation of Thai investors who are global in their outlook but underserved by fragmented local services. By partnering with IFCG, we look forward to combining our global reach with their in-market strength—further democratising access to institutional-grade wealth solutions for clients. Our goal is to provide Thai clients with the same borderless investment capabilities that our clients enjoy in Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai."

Withoon Lertpanomwan, CEO of IFCG, added: "Partnering with WRISE allows us to bring world-class investment solutions, integrated technology, and institutional-grade advisory to our clients. Together, we are building a wealth management platform that bridges global expertise with local knowledge, enabling Thailand's investors to access scalable, sophisticated wealth solutions designed to support compliance with applicable regulations."

The expansion in Thailand marks a significant milestone in WRISE's regional growth strategy, following the opening of a new Client Service Centre in Taiwan earlier this year.

*This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any securities, investment products or services in any jurisdiction. Any services in Thailand will be provided by IFCG and/or other appropriately licensed entities, as applicable. WRISE does not hold a securities licence in Thailand and does not provide regulated securities services in Thailand.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By WRISE Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

WRISE Group IFCG

