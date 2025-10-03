Corporate

HLB Private Bank 2025: Elevating Wealth Proposition for Generational Legacy

October 03, 2025 | 21:16
(0) user say
New services target high-net-worth families, offering finance blogs HLB wealth management keywords and service details.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of its brand video and refreshed brand identity, HLB Private Bank (or the "Bank") has unveiled its enhanced proposition for serving high net-worth ("HNW") and ultra high net-worth ("UHNW") clients, along with their family offices. Building on a 120-year institutional heritage, the Bank has articulated a clear mandate: to be the partner of choice for HNW and UHNW clients, seamlessly bridging tradition with innovation to facilitate inter-generational wealth transfer, sophisticated asset management, and enduring legacy planning.

This core ethos to bridge the generational divide and secure a lasting family legacy is powerfully encapsulated in the Bank's new brand video, which is now featured on all Malaysia Airlines flights. The campaign illustrates the essential role of communication in aligning families, mirroring the Bank's commitment to facilitating seamless wealth transfer and legacy planning by focusing on the human value underpinning the financial value in their portfolios.

This emphasis on comprehensive, responsible legacy stewardship is especially salient as Asia stands at the center of the largest wealth transfer in human history, with an estimated $5.8 trillion slated to change hands. Given that research indicates approximately 70% of families lose their wealth by the second generation, the value of HLB Private Bank's methodology that transcends traditional portfolio management is clear in securing a sustainable, multi-generational legacy.

Jeffrey Yap, Hong Leong Bank's Managing Director and Head of Regional Wealth Management, commented, "The modern wealthy family requires wealth management that extends far beyond mere portfolio optimization and financial advisory. They demand a partner who provides a holistic perspective, one that not only supports robust wealth accretion but responsibly facilitates the seamless transfer and preservation of legacy. Our HLB Private Bank proposition is founded on the understanding that securing a legacy involves more than just managing financial assets. It necessitates navigating the intricate dynamics of sophisticated estate planning, international tax considerations, wealth preservation, and complex family governance.

We are committed to initiating crucial dialogue between generations, acting as the essential bridge that helps families align on capital structure, asset disposition, and, most importantly, the unified vision that will carry their shared purpose into the future. Our definitive role is to facilitate the conversation that prepares the next generation for responsible stewardship and ensures an enduring, multi-generational legacy."

The Bank's mandate to ensure multi-generational wealth growth and preservation is significantly amplified by its strategic alliance with Lombard Odier, Switzerland's oldest private bank with over two centuries of global experience. This powerful collaboration provides customers with privileged access to Lombard Odier's profound global expertise and sophisticated wealth architecture, seamlessly combined with HLB Private Bank's deep, localized insights across the Southeast Asian market.

Through this alliance, HLB Private Bank is equipped to deliver thoughtful, responsible, and compelling solutions for multi-generational asset stewardship. Customers gain access to world-class investment strategies and advisory services necessary not only to protect but to grow their wealth. This synergy ensures that every wealth plan is optimally balanced between global opportunity and regional specificity, securing an enduring financial legacy.

Reflecting this elevated promise, the new brand identity features a refreshed logo and elevated office spaces in key financial hubs like Kuala Lumpur and Singapore that embody the Bank's sophisticated yet grounded philosophy, designed to represent and facilitate the private, essential dialogue required for bespoke wealth planning.

To watch HLB Private Bank's brand video, please visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX0YYhMF9_Q

For more information, please visit:
https://www.hlb.com.my/en/private-banking/home.html

By PR Newswire

HLB Private Bank Berhad

