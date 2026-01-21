WRISE Group Partners to Expand UAE Private Banking Access

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - WRISE Group, one of the fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, today announced a strategic alliance with The Continental Group, one of the Middle East's largest and most established insurance intermediary and financial services groups. The partnership marks a significant milestone in WRISE Group's expansion strategy across the United Arab Emirates and the broader Middle East.

The UAE has rapidly emerged as one of the world's most important global wealth hubs, driven by sustained economic growth, strong capital inflows, family office migration, favourable regulation, and a growing population of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The region is also witnessing rising demand from entrepreneurs, professionals, and internationally connected families for transparent, cross-border, and technology-enabled wealth solutions — traditionally available only to private banking clients.



The strategic alliance between WRISE Group and The Continental Group democratises access to holistic, institutional-grade wealth solutions for a wider, globally mobile mass-affluent and high-net-worth client base in the Middle East.



By combining WRISE Group's proprietary digital wealth infrastructure, global product capabilities, and institutional investment access with The Continental Group's market-leading insurance and risk advisory expertise, strong onshore distribution network of over 250 professionals, and operations spanning the Middle East, Europe and Asia, the alliance delivers a differentiated and scalable wealth proposition for clients through an integrated suite of solutions across protection, savings, investment-linked products, structured investments, digital assets and holistic wealth planning.



It represents a shared vision for the future of wealth management, combining Continental's deep-rooted regional presence and trusted client relationships with WRISE's global, technology-enabled multi-family office platform.



"The Middle East, and the UAE in particular, is emerging as a pivotal hub for global wealth flows," said Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE Group. "This alliance reinforces WRISE's role as a bridge between Asian capital, Middle Eastern wealth and global opportunities, and reflects our belief that the future of private banking lies in serving historically underserved clients through transparent, highly personalised and integrated wealth solutions that protect and grow wealth across generations."



"This partnership represents a shared commitment to raising the standard of financial advice and wealth solutions in the region," said Akshay Sardana, Group CEO of The Continental Group. "By combining Continental's deep regional presence and client relationships with WRISE's global, technology-enabled platform, we are well positioned to deliver transparent, personalised, and future-ready wealth solutions to a wider range of clients at every stage of their financial journey."



This strategic alliance is part of WRISE Group's broader strategy to scale its wealth management, insurance brokerage and investment distribution capabilities in the UAE in a structured, compliant and capital-efficient manner. It underscores the company's disciplined approach to expand in high-growth markets through carefully curated strategic partnerships that deliver long-term, sustainable value for clients, partners and stakeholders.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



