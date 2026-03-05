Techcombank Private affirms leadership in wealth management

Techcombank was honoured as Vietnam’s Best Private Bank 2026

Demonstrating robust financial prowess and the profound trust of the elite community, Techcombank Private & Priority reported a 24 per cent surge in total operating income and successfully onboarded over 150,000 new members. These metrics underscore its commanding market position and unwavering client confidence.

The art of wealth management

At Techcombank, wealth management transcends conventional offerings, embodying a comprehensive, personalised blueprint tailored to each pivotal stage of a client’s financial journey: Accumulation, Preservation, and Intergenerational Transfer.

A cadre of seasoned experts meticulously crafts bespoke solutions and diversified portfolios, encompassing a spectrum from equities, bonds, fund certificates, and real estate, to exclusive avenues for international market access and sophisticated global residency planning. Every facet of these strategies is rigorously governed by a robust risk management framework, safeguarding and enhancing client assets.

The distinctive value proposition of Techcombank Private & Priority resides in the seamless convergence of sophisticated investment solutions with an array of premium banking privileges. These encompass flexible credit limits, complimentary international transfers, and bespoke one-on-one advisory sessions with leading specialists. Furthermore, a curated series of seminars and investment conferences empowers members with invaluable insights into macroeconomic trends and global capital flows, thereby sharpening their decision-making acumen.

Techcombank is also cultivating future prosperity through its pioneering legacy programmes. Notably, Family Banking offers a multi-generational financial management solution delivered via a cutting-edge digital platform. The Financial Management programme for the younger generation imparts practical training in finance and leadership, equipping them with an indispensable foundation for future success.

Ecosystem of privileges

While comprehensive wealth management solutions form the bedrock, a specialised and tiered privilege ecosystem serves as the formidable leverage enabling Techcombank to elevate the lifestyles of its discerning clientele.

Techcombank Priority members are empowered to optimise their expenditure flows with the distinguished Visa Signature card duo. Members benefit from preferential foreign exchange transaction fees, coupled with maximised cashback across key categories such as education, dining, travel, hospitality, and international payments.

Lifestyle enhancements include substantial discounts on golf fees, comprehensive travel insurance coverage extending up to VND 11.7 billion ($450,000), and exclusive access to Techcombank Private Lounges at major international airports, including Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat.

Techcombank Private Lounge is a resonant touchpoint, meticulously designed to accompany clients on every journey

Techcombank Private members are afforded “ultimate” privileges with the Visa Infinite card duo, offering credit limits of up to VND10 billion and up to 50 per cent discounts on golf fees. This luxurious ecosystem unlocks unparalleled advantages for global travellers: a competitive 1.1 per cent foreign exchange transaction fee; up to 10 per cent cashback on prestigious fashion brands, fine dining experiences, stays at 5-star resorts, and international payments.

Additional exclusive benefits include unlimited access to 1,500 lounges across more than 405 airports worldwide, priority fast-track arrival and departure services, and global travel insurance coverage extending up to $1 million.

Techcombank’s distinctive approach is exemplified by its commitment to nurturing the cultural depth of its members. This dedication is manifested through exclusive art exhibitions, high-profile luxury fashion shows in collaboration with esteemed partner Tam Son, insightful medical workshops, and the unparalleled privilege of experiencing world-class masterpieces in Vietnam, such as the 150-year-old original production of the opera “Carmen” and the majestic Russian royal musical masterpiece “White Night.”

The Russian Royal Musical masterpiece “White Night” – an exclusive experience curated by Techcombank Private & Priority

Forward vision

Guided by a philosophy that enshrines service quality at its core, leverages the trust of the elite community as its ultimate benchmark, and adheres to international standards as its unwavering compass, Techcombank Private & Priority has unequivocally solidified its standing as a preeminent financial institution in Vietnam.

Nguyen Van Linh, deputy chief of the Retail Banking Group at Techcombank, articulated the bank’s strategic trajectory, “As we embark on 2026, Techcombank Private & Priority is poised for a profound transformation, transitioning from its formidable leadership in the domestic market to conquering and setting new international benchmarks."

"By harnessing the synergistic strength of our deep market insights, innovative solutions, and expanding global connectivity, we are committed to perfecting our comprehensive ecosystem of offerings and fulfilling our paramount mission of empowering clients to forge enduring legacies.”

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living Techcombank announced the new-look Techcombank Priority Visa Signature credit card on November 24, 2025.

Techcombank clinches fourth straight win as Vietnam’s top retail bank Techcombank has once again been recognised as Vietnam’s leading retail bank, taking home a major regional award for the fourth straight year.