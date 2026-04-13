Techcombank Private redefines wealth management in Vietnam

For many years, wealth in Vietnam has been measured by the speed of asset accumulation. As the economy enters a new cycle of development, marked by FTSE Russell’s market upgrade and increasingly extensive international capital flows, this measure is gradually changing.

With assets growing, the elite are no longer seeking short-term investment opportunities but are shifting their focus towards a comprehensive management model.

Techcombank was recognised as Best Private Bank in Vietnam 2026 by Euromoney and Global Finance

Amid the wave of transformation, Techcombank Private, which has been honoured as Vietnam’s Best Private Bank 2026 by Global Finance, is emerging as a pioneer in redefining wealth management for the elite.

Modern private banking has extended beyond delivering standalone investment products to serving as a trusted advisor for clients and their families across multiple generations. This requires a blend of global standards and a deep understanding of the local legal, business, and cultural environments.

With assets under management expected to surpass VND420 trillion (approximately $16 billion) by 2025 from high-net-worth and emerging affluent clients – accounting for more than 50 per cent of the market share – Techcombank Private is leading the market in both scale and strategic approach.

The asset management model is built on a unique and comprehensively integrated ecosystem in Vietnam, enabling clients to simultaneously access financial, investment, protection, and lifestyle solutions in a seamless experience. Techcombank Private supports clients throughout the entire process, from wealth creation, accumulation, preservation, to cross-generational wealth transfer.

With Techcom Securities, customers have the opportunity to access capital markets and structured products in line with international standards. Techcom Life provides long-term protection and wealth planning solutions, while a network of strategic partners opens up select real estate and alternative asset investment opportunities.

The banking platform plays a central role in coordinating cross-border cash flows and wealth management needs. This structure enables Techcombank Private to deliver investment advice while redefining wealth management aligned with global standards.

The unique selling point of this global-standard model lies in its advice-led approach. Techcombank Private’s experts act as “wealth architects,” partnering with clients to design their asset structure. Investment decisions are backed by the Chief Investment Office – a strategic centre responsible for market research, asset allocation, and portfolio management in line with international standards.

The philosophy of creating solutions reflects Techcombank’s client-centric strategy to serve the changing expectations of customers for transparency, discipline, and risk management capabilities in an increasingly unpredictable global environment.

Techcombank Private has expanded beyond traditional finance with a premium lifestyle ecosystem. Specifically, the “Red Carpet Banking Experience” model offers privileges such as private lounges at the Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports, 24/7 global concierge services, and exclusive cultural and artistic events like Carmen or White Night, alongside travel, dining, and wellness privileges for the whole family.

With a long-term vision, Techcombank pioneered a programme for the next generation to equip them with financial knowledge, leadership thinking, and a sense of responsibility from an early age. The programme is also refined annually with a focus on building personal identity, empowering the next generation to preserve family legacies and create even greater value than before.

Nguyen Van Linh, deputy chief of the Retail Banking Group at Techcombank, said, “As Vietnam aims to become a high-income country by 2045, wealth management is not just a service for the elite but contributes to the long-term prosperity of the economy. Techcombank Private will accelerate the adoption of AI in consulting, encourage sustainable investments aligned with environmental, social, and governance principles, and develop multinational asset management solutions for global-citizen families.”

Techcombank Private has been honoured by prestigious international organisations many times over. The title “Best Private Bank in Vietnam 2026” from Global Finance, along with previous awards from Euromoney and Global Finance, is a testament to the quality of its advisory model, its superior scale, and its integrated ecosystem that few financial institutions in Vietnam possess.