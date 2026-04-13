Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Techcombank Private redefines wealth management in Vietnam

April 13, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Techcombank Private is setting a new benchmark for wealth management in Vietnam with a lifetime wealth management model that blends international expertise, a deep understanding of the country’s wealth landscape, and a premium lifestyle ecosystem.

For many years, wealth in Vietnam has been measured by the speed of asset accumulation. As the economy enters a new cycle of development, marked by FTSE Russell’s market upgrade and increasingly extensive international capital flows, this measure is gradually changing.

With assets growing, the elite are no longer seeking short-term investment opportunities but are shifting their focus towards a comprehensive management model.

Techcombank Private redefines wealth management in Vietnam
Techcombank was recognised as Best Private Bank in Vietnam 2026 by Euromoney and Global Finance

Amid the wave of transformation, Techcombank Private, which has been honoured as Vietnam’s Best Private Bank 2026 by Global Finance, is emerging as a pioneer in redefining wealth management for the elite.

Modern private banking has extended beyond delivering standalone investment products to serving as a trusted advisor for clients and their families across multiple generations. This requires a blend of global standards and a deep understanding of the local legal, business, and cultural environments.

Techcombank Private redefines wealth management in Vietnam

With assets under management expected to surpass VND420 trillion (approximately $16 billion) by 2025 from high-net-worth and emerging affluent clients – accounting for more than 50 per cent of the market share – Techcombank Private is leading the market in both scale and strategic approach.

The asset management model is built on a unique and comprehensively integrated ecosystem in Vietnam, enabling clients to simultaneously access financial, investment, protection, and lifestyle solutions in a seamless experience. Techcombank Private supports clients throughout the entire process, from wealth creation, accumulation, preservation, to cross-generational wealth transfer.

With Techcom Securities, customers have the opportunity to access capital markets and structured products in line with international standards. Techcom Life provides long-term protection and wealth planning solutions, while a network of strategic partners opens up select real estate and alternative asset investment opportunities.

The banking platform plays a central role in coordinating cross-border cash flows and wealth management needs. This structure enables Techcombank Private to deliver investment advice while redefining wealth management aligned with global standards.

The unique selling point of this global-standard model lies in its advice-led approach. Techcombank Private’s experts act as “wealth architects,” partnering with clients to design their asset structure. Investment decisions are backed by the Chief Investment Office – a strategic centre responsible for market research, asset allocation, and portfolio management in line with international standards.

The philosophy of creating solutions reflects Techcombank’s client-centric strategy to serve the changing expectations of customers for transparency, discipline, and risk management capabilities in an increasingly unpredictable global environment.

Techcombank Private has expanded beyond traditional finance with a premium lifestyle ecosystem. Specifically, the “Red Carpet Banking Experience” model offers privileges such as private lounges at the Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports, 24/7 global concierge services, and exclusive cultural and artistic events like Carmen or White Night, alongside travel, dining, and wellness privileges for the whole family.

Techcombank Private redefines wealth management in Vietnam

With a long-term vision, Techcombank pioneered a programme for the next generation to equip them with financial knowledge, leadership thinking, and a sense of responsibility from an early age. The programme is also refined annually with a focus on building personal identity, empowering the next generation to preserve family legacies and create even greater value than before.

Nguyen Van Linh, deputy chief of the Retail Banking Group at Techcombank, said, “As Vietnam aims to become a high-income country by 2045, wealth management is not just a service for the elite but contributes to the long-term prosperity of the economy. Techcombank Private will accelerate the adoption of AI in consulting, encourage sustainable investments aligned with environmental, social, and governance principles, and develop multinational asset management solutions for global-citizen families.”

Techcombank Private has been honoured by prestigious international organisations many times over. The title “Best Private Bank in Vietnam 2026” from Global Finance, along with previous awards from Euromoney and Global Finance, is a testament to the quality of its advisory model, its superior scale, and its integrated ecosystem that few financial institutions in Vietnam possess.

By Ngan Vu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
techcombank Techcombank Private wealth management Vietnam’s Best Private Bank 2026

Related Contents

Techcom Life forms strategic partnership with RGA

Techcom Life forms strategic partnership with RGA

Techcombank Private affirms leadership in wealth management

Techcombank Private affirms leadership in wealth management

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

Visa and Techcombank win AmCham’s 2025 ESG Tech Innovation Award for Eco Card

Visa and Techcombank win AmCham’s 2025 ESG Tech Innovation Award for Eco Card

HLB Private Bank 2025: Elevating Wealth Proposition for Generational Legacy

HLB Private Bank 2025: Elevating Wealth Proposition for Generational Legacy

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

DEEPX showcases physical AI ecosystem at Japan IT Week

DEEPX showcases physical AI ecosystem at Japan IT Week

ATTACK SHARK launches X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse

ATTACK SHARK launches X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse

Telix and Regeneron form radiopharmaceutical partnership

Telix and Regeneron form radiopharmaceutical partnership

Maha Songkran World Water Festival opens in Bangkok

Maha Songkran World Water Festival opens in Bangkok

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020