Sembcorp Development gains approval for VSIP Hue

VSIP Hue is located in Hue city, a centrally governed city serving as an emerging administrative, economic and cultural centre for central Vietnam.

Benefitting from proximity to Danang’s economic hub and direct access to major north-south transport corridors, the initiative offers manufacturers cost efficiency, skilled workforce access, and strong connectivity to domestic and global markets.

Lee Ark Boon, CEO of Sembcorp Development, said, "VSIP Hue strengthens our presence in Vietnam’s growth corridors and reflects our commitment to sustainable industrial solutions. Together with our recent venture in Khanh Hoa, this investment positions us to meet rising demand from global manufacturers seeking resilient and responsible supply chains.”

Including VSIP Hue, Sembcorp Development’s urban portfolio has grown to over 15,700 hectares across China, Indonesia and Vietnam, bringing it closer to its strategic goal of 18,000ha of gross development land by 2028.

In Vietnam, VSIP’s portfolio stands at 22 industrial parks spanning 12,900ha, including industrial land, townships, and services.

