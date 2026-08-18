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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

US businesses remain committed to Vietnam with measured outlook

August 18, 2026 | 09:01
(0) user say
While business confidence has become more measured compared with the optimistic outlook at the beginning of the year, US companies remain committed to Vietnam.

According to a member survey released by the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam on August 15, respondents continue to invest, increase revenue, maintain employment, and identify significant opportunities in manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, and the country's growing domestic market.

"One of the most encouraging findings is that businesses have remained resilient despite a more challenging first half of the year," said chamber executive director Travis Mitchell.

"While many companies reported that business performance fell short of the exceptionally high expectations they held in January, they largely chose to maintain their workforce and continue investing. That reflects a high degree of confidence in Vietnam's long-term outlook. Continued progress on regulatory predictability and effective implementation of reforms will be critical to sustaining that confidence,” he said.

According to the survey result, companies entered 2026 with very high expectations, but actual business performance during the first half of the year proved more moderate than anticipated. Many respondents reported performance in line with expectations rather than significantly exceeding them. Looking ahead, however, confidence has strengthened, with a clear majority expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months.

Despite softer-than-expected business performance, the survey points to a resilient business community. A majority of respondents reported higher revenue than one year ago, while most companies maintained stable staffing levels and nearly one-third expanded their workforce. Larger companies generally reported stronger performance, while manufacturing remained among the strongest-performing sectors.

Respondents also continue to view Vietnam's overall business climate positively, although sentiment has moderated from the unusually high levels recorded at the beginning of 2026. Businesses remain particularly optimistic about opportunities in advanced manufacturing and high-tech investment, government-led infrastructure development, digital transformation, tourism, healthcare, and the continued development of local suppliers.

At the same time, the survey highlights several areas where businesses see opportunities for further improvement. Respondents identified regulatory predictability, streamlined administrative procedures, and consistent implementation of new policies as important priorities for strengthening Vietnam's competitiveness and supporting future investment. While concern over geopolitics and tariffs has eased compared with one year ago, global trade developments and broader economic uncertainty remain important considerations for many companies.

The survey reflects a business community that remains confident in Vietnam's long-term prospects while taking a more pragmatic view of near-term conditions. The findings suggest that companies continue to see Vietnam as one of the region's most attractive investment destinations and are prepared to invest for the future, provided the country continues to strengthen its business environment through effective implementation of reforms and a predictable regulatory framework.

US businesses remain committed to Vietnam despite a more measured outlook.
The Intel Vietnam factory located at Saigon High-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Le Toan

By Bich Ngoc

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TagTag:
US Business Vietnam confident confidence Optimistic long-term outlook

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