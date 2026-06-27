Becamex IDC unveils $5.1 billion high-tech investment roadmap

At its 2026 AGM on June 26, the industrial real estate giant outlined its 2026-2030 strategy, allocating over $800 million for critical transport links, including Ho Chi Minh City-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh Expressway and Ring Road 4.

Becamex IDC's AGM 2026

More than $1 billion is designated for eco-smart industrial parks (IPs) such as the Cay Truong and Bau Bang IP expansions, and approximately $660 million is dedicated to digital technology zones and a science and technology city in northern Ho Chi Minh City.

“The general shareholder meeting takes place in a special context as Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau have merged, opening up a new development phase for the company in the upcoming years,” said Becamex chairman Nguyen Van Hung.

To support this pipeline and reduce financial leverage, the company’s management stressed that increasing charter capital is a critical requirement. Shareholders at the meeting approved an increase of $58 million via a 14 per cent stock dividend.

Furthermore, Becamex is awaiting new government classification criteria for state-owned enterprises, expected in July.

If the company is reclassified into a category where the state holds a minimum 50 per cent stake, down from the current 95 per cent, approval authority for major capital shifts would transfer to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, likely accelerating administrative procedures.

Such a shift is critical, as many publicly listed state-owned enterprises like Becamex would need to diversify their shareholder bases to meet listing requirements.

At the same time, these firms are seeking additional capital and strategic investors to capitalise on double-digit growth driven by public investment in strategic infrastructure.

According to company management, Becamex is gradually shifting away from traditional industrial land leasing towards high-value ecosystem integration, focusing on attracting semiconductor and AI investments through global partnerships like Fraunhofer ENAS.

It is also researching the 153km Chon Thanh-Bau Bang-Cai Mep high-speed rail under a transit-oriented development model, with a detailed proposal scheduled for submission to authorities in July.

“In the upcoming period, we will focus on urban reconstruction and relocating factories,” said Becamex vice chairman Pham Ngoc Thuan. “Regarding renewable energy developments, VNTT, Becamex’s associate company focusing on ICT and data centre services, is developing about 300MW of solar power, targeting data centres using green energy.”

For 2026-2030, the company has set a long-term goal of a 10 per cent compound annual growth rate in both revenue and profits.

The consolidated revenue target for 2026 is set at $409.2 million, with profit after tax aimed at $155.2 million, up 10 per cent on-year. Becamex estimated first-half revenue at $99.2 million and profit at approximately $11.68 million.

To unlock value and provide fresh liquidity for strategic sectors like railways and energy, Becamex also plans to launch initial public offerings for several holding companies over the next five years.

Becamex IDC and Central Retail Vietnam co-develop GO! shopping mall in Binh Duong Today, Becamex IDC has inked a deal with Central Retail Vietnam to develop the GO! shopping mall with an investment of $35 million in Ben Cat town of Binh Duong province.

Binh Duong and Gangnam enter strategic cooperation The People’s Committee of Binh Duong province in southern Vietnam and Gangnam-gu district in South Korea signed an MoU on January 6, marking a strategic cooperation to promote international trade and cultural exchange.