Thai developer WHA seeks approval for Danang Industrial Park

According to local media reports on June 10, Danang High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Management Authority has received an application from WHA seeking investment policy approval and investor approval for the proposed 400-hectare project in Thang Binh and Dong Duong communes, west of the expressway.

WHA seeks to invest in the construction and operation of the infrastructure of the development, which is being designed as an eco-industrial park in line with Vietnam’s sustainable industrial growth and green manufacturing.

The project is set to have an operational term of up to 50 years from the date of land handover by the state.

WHA Industrial Development International Pte. Ltd. is wholly owned by WHA Group, a leading Thai developer of logistics and industrial solutions.

In Vietnam, WHA has invested in large-scale industrial parks such as WHA Industrial Zone 1 – Nghe An, located in Dong Nam Economic Zone, a key economic centre of Nghe An. The park is developed under a smart eco-industrial park model. The park focuses on attracting high-tech, electronics, consumer products industries.

Another venture is the WHA Smart Technology Industrial Park in Thanh Hoa province. The project was granted investment approval at the end of 2024 to build modern infrastructure for smart technology businesses.

According to commercial real estate services provider CBRE, the industrial market in Central Vietnam, especially Danang, is drawing interest for foreign direct investment, supported by competitive costs, available land, and ongoing improvements in logistics infrastructure. The region has the potential to alleviate some pressure on traditional industrial hubs in the North and the South, where development density is already high.

THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang Truong Hai Auto Corporation has inaugurated three new factories in Danang with a total investment of $70 million, expanding its presence in the mechanics and supporting industries sector.

WHA Industrial Zone 1 in Nghe An ready to welcome tech giant Compal Taiwanese laptop maker Compal Electronics organised a field trip to WHA Industrial Zone 1 in Nghe An on June 22 to explore the possibility of expanding its manufacturing activities in Vietnam.