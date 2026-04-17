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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks

April 17, 2026 | 18:13
(0) user say
Singapore will increase the number of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks to 30 this year, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during phone talks with his Vietnamese counterpart.

According to baochinhphu.vn, during the call on April 16, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said Vietnam is preparing new policies to attract more foreign investment, including from Singapore.

He also called for Singapore's support in developing international financial centres and expanding next-generation Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) linked to high‑technology transfer.

PM Wong expressed strong agreement with these assessments and proposals, reaffirming Singapore’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam and its readiness to implement agreed areas of cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing high-level exchanges and expanding collaboration in economic, defence-security, and other fields, contributing to regional peace, stability, and development.

PM Wong also announced that Singapore plans to increase the total number of VSIPs in Vietnam to 30 by the end of 2026, marking the 30th anniversary of the project’s successful presence in the country.

He reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to supporting Vietnam in human resource development, particularly for strategic-level officials, through new training agreements and the expansion of the Singapore Cooperation Programme to localities across Vietnam.

He also expressed confidence in the continued strong development of bilateral ties and highlighted the ambition to create innovations in areas such as carbon credit exchange and cooperation on food security.

Both prime ministers agreed to further strengthen political trust, enhance high-level exchanges and engagements at all levels, and maintain the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, including the annual meeting mechanism between the two leaders. They also agreed to soon implement a Strategic Dialogue mechanism between the two countries in 2026 and to deepen cooperation in ensuring energy security.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to prioritising resources for the effective implementation of the Action Programme for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2025–2030.

The two leaders also agreed on the potential signing of an intergovernmental agreement on cross-border trade of low-carbon electricity, aimed at facilitating the export of offshore wind power from Vietnam to Singapore.

Currently, VSIP operates more than 22 IPs across 15 cities and provinces, attracting around $15 billion in investment from over 880 tenant companies from 30 countries. The model is now shifting towards attracting green and high-tech foreign investment, with a strategic focus on developing smart and sustainable IPs.

Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks
VSIP in former Binh Duong province. Photo: Le Toan
Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership

Siemens Limited Vietnam and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Co., Ltd. have signed a deal to drive the development of cutting-edge data centre parks across Vietnam.
Sembcorp Development gains approval for VSIP Hue Sembcorp Development gains approval for VSIP Hue

On January 29, Sembcorp Development, through its Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) joint venture with Becamex IDC, has received approval to develop VSIP Hue, a 467-hectare industrial park in central Vietnam.
BW Industrial signs strategic MoUs to power digital and industrial growth BW Industrial signs strategic MoUs to power digital and industrial growth

BW Industrial Development JSC on March 24 signed two MoUs with Becamex-VSIP Power Investment and Development JSC and Vietnam-Singapore Smart Energy Solutions JSC to strengthen the power and renewable energy infrastructure.

By Bich Ngoc

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TagTag:
vsip singapore Vietnam industrial parks

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