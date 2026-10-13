VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience

Developed as part of the partnership between the two parties, the service addresses the growing demand for international money transfers that are faster, more convenient and offer greater flexibility in managing financial transactions.

Compared with traditional cash collection at transaction points, APN (Account Payout Network) Realtime significantly streamlines the journey of remittances from overseas to Vietnam.

The entire process is handled digitally in real time, allowing funds to be credited to recipients’ accounts almost immediately after senders complete their transactions. Recipients no longer need to visit a bank counter or rely on banking hours.

Image courtesy of VPBank

In particular, the service operates 24/7, including weekends and public holidays, meeting the need to receive money at any time.

Recipients are not charged any fees and face no limit on the number of remittance transactions they can receive.

By transferring funds directly into bank accounts, the service also delivers a more seamless financial experience, enabling customers to make payments, spend or continue managing their cash flow through digital banking platforms without having to convert the funds into cash.

“Every remittance transaction is linked to practical needs in daily life and financial plans. Recipients therefore care not only about whether the money arrives safely, but also expect the process to be fast and secure.

Launching the APN Realtime service for receiving Western Union remittances is how we respond to these needs, while helping bring remittance services in Vietnam closer to international transaction standards,” a VPBank representative said.

Bringing the world closer with a single tap

Vietnam received approximately $16 billion in remittances in 2024, with the figure continuing to rise to $17.7 billion in 2025.

These figures highlight the sustained scale of cross-border money transfers and underscore growing expectations for speed, convenience and flexibility in receiving funds.

For customers, the value of this connection goes beyond shorter waiting times.

When remittances are transferred directly into bank accounts, recipients can continue to access payment, savings, investment and financial management services on a single platform, rather than having to convert the funds into cash first.

By combining Western Union’s global money transfer network spanning more than 200 countries and territories with VPBank’s technological capabilities and advanced digital banking infrastructure, the message ‘halfway around the world, connected with just one tap’ captures the experience the two parties aim to deliver. Geographical distance is no longer a barrier as technology enables money sent from overseas to reach loved ones in Vietnam more quickly and conveniently.

The APN Realtime remittance service also marks a concrete step in VPBank’s efforts to realise its vision of ‘Shaping the Future of Digital Remittances’.

By leveraging technology to shorten processing times and simplify the receiving process, VPBank continues to reinforce its pioneering role in the digitalisation of financial services, helping deliver banking experiences that are faster, more convenient and increasingly seamless for customers.

VPBank is one of Vietnam’s leading private-sector banks, offering a broad range of financial services to individual and corporate customers, meanwhile Western Union is a global provider of cross-border, cross-currency money transfers and related financial services, operating through a combination of digital platforms and an extensive agent network across more than 200 countries and territories.

For more information, please call the hotline at 1900 54 54 15 or visit: vpbank.com.vn/ca-nhan/dich-vu-ca-nhan/dich-vu-western-union

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