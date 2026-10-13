Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience

October 13, 2026 | 15:44
(0) user say
VPBank and Western Union launched the APN Realtime service on October 12, enabling recipients in Vietnam to receive remittances directly into their bank accounts in real time, without having to visit a physical location to collect cash.

Developed as part of the partnership between the two parties, the service addresses the growing demand for international money transfers that are faster, more convenient and offer greater flexibility in managing financial transactions.

Compared with traditional cash collection at transaction points, APN (Account Payout Network) Realtime significantly streamlines the journey of remittances from overseas to Vietnam.

The entire process is handled digitally in real time, allowing funds to be credited to recipients’ accounts almost immediately after senders complete their transactions. Recipients no longer need to visit a bank counter or rely on banking hours.

VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience
Image courtesy of VPBank

In particular, the service operates 24/7, including weekends and public holidays, meeting the need to receive money at any time.

Recipients are not charged any fees and face no limit on the number of remittance transactions they can receive.

By transferring funds directly into bank accounts, the service also delivers a more seamless financial experience, enabling customers to make payments, spend or continue managing their cash flow through digital banking platforms without having to convert the funds into cash.

“Every remittance transaction is linked to practical needs in daily life and financial plans. Recipients therefore care not only about whether the money arrives safely, but also expect the process to be fast and secure.

Launching the APN Realtime service for receiving Western Union remittances is how we respond to these needs, while helping bring remittance services in Vietnam closer to international transaction standards,” a VPBank representative said.

Bringing the world closer with a single tap

Vietnam received approximately $16 billion in remittances in 2024, with the figure continuing to rise to $17.7 billion in 2025.

These figures highlight the sustained scale of cross-border money transfers and underscore growing expectations for speed, convenience and flexibility in receiving funds.

For customers, the value of this connection goes beyond shorter waiting times.

When remittances are transferred directly into bank accounts, recipients can continue to access payment, savings, investment and financial management services on a single platform, rather than having to convert the funds into cash first.

By combining Western Union’s global money transfer network spanning more than 200 countries and territories with VPBank’s technological capabilities and advanced digital banking infrastructure, the message ‘halfway around the world, connected with just one tap’ captures the experience the two parties aim to deliver. Geographical distance is no longer a barrier as technology enables money sent from overseas to reach loved ones in Vietnam more quickly and conveniently.

The APN Realtime remittance service also marks a concrete step in VPBank’s efforts to realise its vision of ‘Shaping the Future of Digital Remittances’.

By leveraging technology to shorten processing times and simplify the receiving process, VPBank continues to reinforce its pioneering role in the digitalisation of financial services, helping deliver banking experiences that are faster, more convenient and increasingly seamless for customers.

VPBank is one of Vietnam’s leading private-sector banks, offering a broad range of financial services to individual and corporate customers, meanwhile Western Union is a global provider of cross-border, cross-currency money transfers and related financial services, operating through a combination of digital platforms and an extensive agent network across more than 200 countries and territories.

For more information, please call the hotline at 1900 54 54 15 or visit: vpbank.com.vn/ca-nhan/dich-vu-ca-nhan/dich-vu-western-union

VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited

VPBank, one of Vietnam's top five private commercial banks, has successfully upgraded to the latest Temenos core banking system, in collaboration with Systems Limited, deploying the platform on Red Hat OpenShift.
VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership

VPBank has expanded its supply chain financing activities in the automotive sector through a new partnership with Suzuki’s official distributor in Vietnam.
VPBank to raise $250 million via foreign private placement VPBank to raise $250 million via foreign private placement

VPBank is planning a private share sale to a foreign investor as part of a two-stage capital increase that would raise its charter capital from $3.17 billion to $4.25 billion.
VPBank signs maiden $1.44 billion sustainability-linked loan VPBank signs maiden $1.44 billion sustainability-linked loan

VPBank has signed its first sustainability-linked loan, totalling $1.44 billion, with 15 international financial institutions acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers, Underwriters, and Bookrunners (MLAUBs).

By Ngan Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Digital remittance experience Realtime remittance service International money transfers Banking accounts financial transactions Global money transfer digital banking platforms VPBank Western Union APN Realtime

Related Contents

Vietnam’s top 100 brands leap 11 per cent in value to $43 billion

Vietnam’s top 100 brands leap 11 per cent in value to $43 billion

VPBank signs maiden $1.44 billion sustainability-linked loan

VPBank signs maiden $1.44 billion sustainability-linked loan

VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited

VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards

VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

Building Vietnam’s next chapter of FDI growth

Building Vietnam’s next chapter of FDI growth

Foreign credit institutions to gain broader access to foreign currency accounts

Foreign credit institutions to gain broader access to foreign currency accounts

Vietnam’s top 100 brands leap 11 per cent in value to $43 billion

Vietnam’s top 100 brands leap 11 per cent in value to $43 billion

VPBank signs maiden $1.44 billion sustainability-linked loan

VPBank signs maiden $1.44 billion sustainability-linked loan

Q1 bank earnings surge on credit recovery, but market risks loom

Q1 bank earnings surge on credit recovery, but market risks loom

Moody's Ratings upgrades outlook of six Vietnamese banks to positive

Moody's Ratings upgrades outlook of six Vietnamese banks to positive

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Friso promotes global scientific collaboration on children’s gut health in Vietnam

Friso promotes global scientific collaboration on children’s gut health in Vietnam

Germany and Vietnam look to expand strategic cooperation and investment

Germany and Vietnam look to expand strategic cooperation and investment

VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience

VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience

CLASSYS appoints Jung-hee Bae as Chief Commercial Officer

CLASSYS appoints Jung-hee Bae as Chief Commercial Officer

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020