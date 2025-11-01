Corporate

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards

November 01, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
ACCA and VPBank have entered into a strategic partnership, marking a new milestone in the development of financial and accounting talent aligned with international standards, and reaffirming the bank's emerging role in global integration.

On October 29 in Hanoi, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and VPBank signed an MoU on human resource development.

At the signing ceremony, ACCA also granted VPBank the status of ACCA Approved Employer, recognising the bank’s commitment to professional excellence and sustainable growth.

This milestone underscores VPBank’s strategic focus on building a world-class workforce and opens a new chapter of collaboration with ACCA aimed at strengthening professional capabilities and advancing international integration in finance and accounting.

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards
ACCA and VPBank signed an MoU on human resource development. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Under the MoU, ACCA and VPBank commit to a long-term partnership covering several key areas: leadership development, financial and accounting training, priority recruitment through the ACCA Job Fast Track programme, and the organisation of joint workshops and knowledge-sharing events.

Both sides will also leverage ACCA’s extensive global network of experts and partners to promote joint initiatives that enhance competitiveness and deliver greater professional value to the wider community.

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards
Ren Varma, ACCA’s head of mainland Southeast Asia. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Speaking at the event, Ren Varma, ACCA’s head of Mainland Southeast Asia, emphasised that the collaboration marks a significant step forward in developing Vietnam’s financial and accounting workforce to international standards.

“Through this partnership, ACCA and VPBank will work together to enhance the professional capabilities of VPBank’s employees via ACCA training and certification programmes; promote green finance and ESG practices within the banking sector; and share global insights and best practices to strengthen talent connectivity and expand career opportunities for ACCA members and students at VPBank,” said Varma.

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards
A VPBank representative received the ACCA Approved Employer certificate at the signing ceremony. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

VPBank’s recognition as an ACCA Approved Employer represents a strong testament to its continuous efforts in fostering a professional, transparent, and sustainable workplace. The certification not only reinforces VPBank’s reputation within the financial and banking community but also demonstrates its long-term commitment to human capital development and professional excellence.

By joining the global network of over 8,000 ACCA Approved Employers and forming a strategic partnership with ACCA, VPBank further cements its pioneering position in developing human resources to international standards, advancing towards a talent ecosystem closely aligned with ESG values and sustainable development goals.

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards
A VPBank representative gives a speech at the signing ceremony. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

“Being recognised as an ACCA Approved Employer, along with today’s partnership signing, is not only an honour for VPBank but also a clear reflection of our unwavering commitment to building VPBank as a land of talent, where every employee is empowered to learn proactively, grow holistically, and achieve the highest professional standards. This partnership also helps us realise our long-term vision and mission,” said Luu Thi Thao, representative of VPBank.

As part of the event, a panel discussion titled “ESG and green finance trends: Opportunities and challenges for the banking sector” brought together leading experts and executives in finance, sustainability, and digital transformation.

The session featured diverse perspectives from four key stakeholder groups including international professional organisations, commercial banks, consulting and auditing firms, and technology and data enterprises, highlighting both opportunities and challenges in making ESG a genuine driver of sustainable growth within Vietnam’s banking industry.

SAV and ACCA lead discussion on building trustworthy AI in auditing SAV and ACCA lead discussion on building trustworthy AI in auditing

As digital transformation continues to reshape industries across the globe, AI has emerged as a powerful driver of innovation and efficiency in governance, particularly within accounting, auditing, and the public sector.
ACCA builds new generation of financial leaders in Vietnam ACCA builds new generation of financial leaders in Vietnam

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) celebrated its New Member Ceremony on October 13 and 14 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the theme “Legacy of Leadership”.
KPMG Vietnam and ACCA partner to support development of IFC KPMG Vietnam and ACCA partner to support development of IFC

KPMG in Vietnam and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants have joined forces to support the development of Vietnam’s international financial centre.

By Hazy Tran

