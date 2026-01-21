VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership

On January 13, Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam Suzuki Corporation (VISUCO), marking a new milestone in the bank’s supply chain financing strategy for the automobile industry.

The partnership also highlights VPBank’s growing role in supporting Japanese enterprises operating in Vietnam, with backing from its strategic partner, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

Representatives of VPBank and VISUCO at the signing ceremony

Under the cooperation agreement, VPBank will implement specialised financial solutions to support the Suzuki dealership network nationwide. Specifically, Suzuki dealerships can access flexible capital to expand their business and boost sales with financing up to over 90 per cent of the vehicle value.

The dealerships can enjoy flexible loan terms with a maximum term of six months, enabling them to manage cash flow more effectively. VPBank also supports a payment mechanism for VISUCO before completing collateral procedures, shortening transaction time and facilitating dealership operations.

By gaining access to funding in a stable and timely manner, Suzuki dealerships can increase inventory, expand showroom displays, and better meet market demand. This is a key factor in driving revenue growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the dealership network amid an increasingly vibrant automobile market. The cooperation scheme serves as a launchpad for VPBank and VISUCO to explore collaboration models and implement financial solutions for vehicle buyers at dealerships in the future.

Kotaki Kenji, general director of VISUCO, said, “VPBank has extensive experience in delivering financial solutions for enterprises and distribution networks across multiple fields in Vietnam. Leveraging the close cooperation with VPBank, Suzuki Vietnam aims to build a stable and flexible financial platform, while supporting dealerships in improving operational efficiency and formulating their business development plans.”

The partnership with VISUCO is the latest piece in VPBank’s broad strategy to develop supply chain finance for the automobile industry. In recent years, VPBank has gradually strengthened partnership with numerous leading brands, thereby increasing its penetration and role across the value chain.

From traditional internal combustion engine vehicles to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle segments, the bank has built a diverse network of partners, covering most of the key product categories in the market.

Cooperation deals with HTC, Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, Nissan, VinFast, BYD, and Omoda (Chery) deliver practical financial solutions for businesses while also helping with the shift towards environmentally friendly transportation in Vietnam. VPBank has also expanded its cooperation in the truck sector – a crucial link in logistics and commercial transportation – through agreements with HTCV, Foton, and Suzuki, with financial product packages to be launched in 2026.

Beyond the automotive sector, VPBank is expanding its supply chain financing activities in the motorcycle segment, covering both petrol and electric models, through partnerships with brands such as Yamaha and VinFast. This broad engagement reflects the bank’s focus on working with reputable brands and supporting dealer networks with efficient and sustainable funding.

VPBank’s ability to deepen cooperation with domestic and international partners is underpinned by its comprehensive strategic partnership with SMBC, one of Japan’s leading financial institutions. As a strategic shareholder, SMBC has supported VPBank across corporate lending, deposits, and the development of products and services tailored for Japanese enterprises in Vietnam.

With SMBC’s backing in capital, management expertise, and global reach, VPBank has strengthened its capacity to serve Japanese businesses through a diversified offering, including banking, insurance, securities, the LynkiD loyalty programme, and other corporate and retail financial solutions. The cooperation model also enables both banks to leverage their customer bases and expand ties with major Japanese groups, supporting sustainable value chains and tripartite cooperation with brands such as Suzuki.

“The partnership with VISUCO reflects VPBank’s ongoing efforts to pursue a sustainable, long-term supply chain finance strategy,” a VPBank representative said. “We aim to provide capital while building comprehensive financial solutions that accompany enterprises throughout their development journey, with a focus on supporting foreign-invested and Japanese businesses across the automotive value chain and other key sectors.”

