Voter turnout exceeds 99 per cent in National Assembly elections

According to the Ministry of Interior, as of 11:23 PM on March 15, the National Election Council's software system showed 76,188,544 voters had participated, reaching 99.68 per cent of the total electorate. Four out of 34 cities and provinces recorded the highest turnout rates: Lao Cai, Hue, Tuyen Quang, and Vinh Long.

The oldest voter was Hoang Thi Tong, 119 years old, of the Mong ethnic group, residing in Lung Liem hamlet, Yen Tho commune, Cao Bang province.

According to National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, despite the limited time and the large number of voters nationwide, the election progressed very positively, with a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere at many polling stations.

Many areas recorded 100 per cent voter turnout. However, the National Election Council still requested polling stations to continue operating until the end of the prescribed time, and to prepare supplementary ballot boxes for transient voters.

For elderly and infirm voters, many localities also proactively brought supplementary ballot boxes to their locations to facilitate their right to vote.

Four members of the same family in Hanoi exercised their election right and duty

According to local summaries, this year's election had no issues requiring handling or consultation with the National Election Council.

NA Vice Chairwoman Thanh said, “There have been nearly 5,300 news articles reporting on the election by domestic media outlets, not including foreign ones. In particular, foreign media outlets have also shown great interest in this important political event in Vietnam.”

"We can confidently affirm that the election was very successful with positive results. Especially, despite the difficult travel conditions in some provinces, communication was well maintained, and the voter turnout was very high," she said.

According to the vice chairman of the National Assembly, the election results are expected to be announced on March 22.

153 entrepreneurs racing for seats in National Assembly and People's Councils More than 150 businesspeople and corporate leaders are among candidates standing in the upcoming elections for the National Assembly and people's councils.

Voter turnout exceeds 80% nationwide by mid-afternoon Many localities have recorded high voter turnout, particularly several northern mountainous provinces such as Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, and Tuyen Quang. Other localities, including Ha Tinh, Da Nang, Lang Son, Nghe An, and Thai Nguyen, have also reported a rate of more than 90%.

Voter turnout hits over 93% as of 16:00 on March 15 Five out of 34 provinces and cities recorded turnout rates close to 100%, led by Tuyen Quang at 99.86%, Lao Cai 99.81%, Lang Son 99.3%, Dien Bien 99.23% and Lai Chau 99.2%.