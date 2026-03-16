Voter turnout reaches 99.64% as of 22:00 on March 15

Hanoi – As of 22:00 on March 15, the nationwide voter turnout had reached 99.64%, said Ta Thi Yen, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Election Council.

Tay ethnic voters in Na O hamlet of An Lac commune, Bac Ninh province, cast their ballots on March 15. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs reported that according to updated data from the Office of the National Election Council, by 20:00 on March 15, a total of 76,043,527 voters had cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, accounting for 99.38% of all registered voters nationwide.

Lao Cai was the locality that completed voting the earliest (at 17:45) and, together with the central city of Hue, was one of two out of 34 localities to reach 100% voter participation. Notably, Lao Cai province has 173 voters aged 100 and above (31 men and 142 women). The oldest voter is Giang Nu Sua, aged 114.

Most localities recorded voter turnout rates above 99%, including Ha Tinh (99.99%), Lai Chau (99.97%), Tuyen Quang (99.96%), Dien Bien (99.91%), Lang Son (99.82%), Thai Nguyen (99.82%), Ca Mau (99.81%), Vinh Long (99.67%), Can Tho (99.35%), Nghe An (99.34%), Da Nang (99.92%), Tay Ninh (99.04%), Gia Lai (99.02%), and Quang Ngai (99.01%). Nationwide, no constituencies recorded a voter turnout below 50%.

A preliminary assessment of the election progress nationwide shows that most provinces in the northern mountainous region completed voting early with very high turnout rates, including Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien, Lang Son, and Thai Nguyen.

By the end of the voting process, polling stations across the country maintained a stable, serious, and orderly atmosphere, with strict compliance with electoral laws and regulations. Public opinion generally expressed confidence, consensus, and support for the election, with voters showing a clear awareness of the value of their ballots.

Domestic and international media outlets continued to closely follow and update developments of the election. Coverage focused on the voting process in provinces and cities, as well as at polling stations. Particular attention was given to the participation of Party and State leaders, members of the armed forces, elderly voters, first-time young voters, ethnic minority communities, religious dignitaries, and voters in border areas, islands, mountainous regions, and disadvantaged localities. By 19:00, 6,402 news articles about the election had been published in domestic newspapers, magazines, portals, and specialised websites.

Political security and social order and safety was maintained, with no complex incidents or unusual situations reported.