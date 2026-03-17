General election marks renewal in building modern Vietnamese state

Doan Thi Thuan, a 101-year-old voter, casts her ballot at Polling Station No. 8 in Ba Dinh ward, Hanoi, on March 15. (Photo: VNA)

New York – The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term symbolises Vietnam’s strong spirit of renewal and adaptation in a new development phase, Tran Thang, an aeronautical engineer and commentator in the US, has assessed.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New York, he said the decision to hold the election two months earlier than usual represents not merely a technical adjustment but a historic and well-considered step, reflecting long-term vision in building, consolidating and operating the state apparatus.

Thang noted that in recent years, elections, Party congresses at all levels, and the consolidation of the NA, Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front have taken place at different times, creating a degree of lag in policy formulation, governance and coordination among central agencies. Bringing the election forward in 2026, he said, is therefore a highly appropriate and rational move to synchronise the operational rhythm of the entire political system.

According to him, aligned terms will enable national policies to be implemented more swiftly and effectively, particularly amid unpredictable global developments in the economy, security and environment. Moving closer to a modern governance model is an inevitable trend to enhance national competitiveness and economic resilience.

He also noted that Vietnam is operating a two-tier local administration model, a major reform aimed at building a modern, streamlined, and efficient system that functions smoothly and serves citizens more effectively. In his view, this model aligns with international trends and reflects a strong determination to clarify decentralisation and delegation of authority, thereby encouraging local initiative while strengthening accountability at each level.

The expert emphasised that three key factors are essential for the effective operation of the two-tier system, namely human resources, technology and coordination mechanisms.

As Vietnam enters a phase of accelerated national advancement, he added, the role of NA deputies and People’s Council representatives becomes increasingly important. They serve as a trusted bridge between the people and the State, and between social realities and public policy.

Professionalising the cadre of elected representatives, together with greater application of technology in parliamentary activities, will be crucial to ensuring that the NA and People’s Councils truly function as centres of people’s power within Vietnam’s socialist rule-of-law state, Thang recommended.

He also emphasised the growing importance of parliamentary diplomacy. Unlike traditional diplomacy led by governments, this approach, rooted in legislative and people-to-people connections, plays a larger role in international relations by building understanding, trust, and cooperation among lawmakers, civil society, academic circles, and local communities.

The expert stressed that the election is not merely a routine political and legal exercise but a concrete step in realising the Party’s and State’s strategic vision of building a truly enabling, effective and people-centred socialist rule-of-law state. Vietnam, he said, is making steady progress towards a modern, transparent governance system that serves its citizens and integrates deeply with the world.