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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Voter turnout exceeds 80% nationwide by mid-afternoon

March 16, 2026 | 09:26
(0) user say
Many localities have recorded high voter turnout, particularly several northern mountainous provinces such as Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, and Tuyen Quang. Other localities, including Ha Tinh, Da Nang, Lang Son, Nghe An, and Thai Nguyen, have also reported a rate of more than 90%.

Hanoi – As of 14:15 on March 15, a total of 61.76 million voters nationwide had cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, accounting for 80.63% of the total electorate, said Ta Thi Yen, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Election Council.

Voter turnout exceeds 80% nationwide by mid-afternoon
Soldiers examine ballot boxes before voting at a polling station in Truong Sa special zone, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

The figure was drawn from rapid reports submitted by 34 provinces and cities across the country.

Many localities have recorded high voter turnout, particularly several northern mountainous provinces such as Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, and Tuyen Quang. Other localities, including Ha Tinh, Da Nang, Lang Son, Nghe An, and Thai Nguyen, have also reported a rate of more than 90%.

Notably, 380 communes, wards and polling areas had completed voting with 100% voter turnout, including units of the armed forces and several mountainous localities.

According to Yen, the high participation rate demonstrates voters’ strong sense of responsibility in exercising their civic rights and duties. It also reflects the vibrant and urgent atmosphere of election day nationwide, highlighting the people’s role as masters of the country, she added.

According to reports from Vietnam News Agency correspondents in localities, voters have enthusiastically cast their ballots across the country, exercising their rights and responsibilities as citizens. In this positive atmosphere, many voters have expressed trust in the capacity and qualities of candidates for the election.

In the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, the provincial Election Committee and election committees at the commune and ward levels have directed relevant subcommittees to create favourable conditions for voters facing difficulties or health issues so that they can fully exercise their voting rights.

Huynh Thi Ngoc Hue, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Long Binh commune, said that following the merger, the commune’s area has become much larger, prompting local authorities to organise 22 constituencies with 252 polling stations to serve 22,618 voters.

Youth union members, grassroots civil defence forces and hamlet leaders have reviewed and identified old or infirm voters and those with mobility difficulties to bring mobile ballot boxes to their homes, enabling them to cast their ballots.

By VNA

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TagTag:
Voter council National Election Council

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