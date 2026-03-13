153 entrepreneurs racing for seats in National Assembly and People's Councils

More than 150 businesspeople are racing for seats in the National Assembly and people's councils

On March 15, elections will be held for the 16th National Assembly (NA) and people's councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. Nationwide, 864 candidates are running for the NA and 4,234 for local people's councils. Of these, 35 businesspeople are seeking NA seats, while 118 leaders of companies and business associations are standing for provincial and city people's councils – together accounting for 3 per cent of all candidates.

The group of 153 individuals includes chairmen of Boards of Directors, general directors, deputy general directors of companies and bank branches, and leaders of business associations. They operate across a range of sectors, including finance, banking, technology, real estate, construction, energy, and agriculture.

Among them are Vietcombank chairman Nguyen Thanh Tung, Viettel chairman and CEO Tao Duc Thang, Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha, VNG chairman Le Hong Minh, Golf Long Thanh CEO Le Nu Thuy Duong, TNG chairman Nguyen Van Thoi, and BCons CEO Duong Kim Quan.

Among candidates for the NA, the number of businesspeople running has increased by five compared to the previous term, reaching 35. Male entrepreneurs outnumber their female counterparts 23 to 12, with an average age of approximately 51.

Eight candidates come from state-owned or state-controlled enterprises, while the number of leaders from listed companies has doubled to six, including representatives from Vietnam Airlines, Becamex, Vietcombank, Vietnam National Petroleum Group, Dabaco, and Camimex.

For local people's councils, 118 candidates are business leaders, with more than half being Party members. Each locality has one or several business figures standing for election.

Most of the businesspeople running for election are from the country's economic powerhouses. Ho Chi Minh City has 11 candidates for the National Assembly, and Hanoi has two; for the people's council, the number in these two cities is 17 and 11, respectively. The majority of these candidates hold key positions in state-owned economic groups and large private enterprises. Among them is Tao Duc Thang, CEO of Viettel, the only Central Committee member among the businesspeople running for the 16th National Assembly.

The increasing participation of entrepreneurs in elected bodies, at both the local and central levels, is expected to contribute to policymaking and oversight of enforcement significantly. Their voices in parliament can accurately reflect the desires of businesses and citizens, influencing changes and amendments to outdated policies.

Duong Kim Quan, general director of Bcons Construction Investment JSC, said, “The large participation of businesspeople in the National Assembly and people's councils is a positive sign. They are directly involved in the economy, frequently facing issues related to investment, production, employment, and the lives of workers; they can propose practical policies that encourage a transparent, efficient, and sustainable investment environment.”

