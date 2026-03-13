Corporate

153 entrepreneurs racing for seats in National Assembly and People's Councils

March 13, 2026 | 15:14
(0) user say
More than 150 businesspeople and corporate leaders are among candidates standing in the upcoming elections for the National Assembly and people's councils.
Nearly 150 businesspeople are racing for seats in the National Assembly and Peoples Councils
More than 150 businesspeople are racing for seats in the National Assembly and people's councils

On March 15, elections will be held for the 16th National Assembly (NA) and people's councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. Nationwide, 864 candidates are running for the NA and 4,234 for local people's councils. Of these, 35 businesspeople are seeking NA seats, while 118 leaders of companies and business associations are standing for provincial and city people's councils – together accounting for 3 per cent of all candidates.

The group of 153 individuals includes chairmen of Boards of Directors, general directors, deputy general directors of companies and bank branches, and leaders of business associations. They operate across a range of sectors, including finance, banking, technology, real estate, construction, energy, and agriculture.

Among them are Vietcombank chairman Nguyen Thanh Tung, Viettel chairman and CEO Tao Duc Thang, Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha, VNG chairman Le Hong Minh, Golf Long Thanh CEO Le Nu Thuy Duong, TNG chairman Nguyen Van Thoi, and BCons CEO Duong Kim Quan.

Among candidates for the NA, the number of businesspeople running has increased by five compared to the previous term, reaching 35. Male entrepreneurs outnumber their female counterparts 23 to 12, with an average age of approximately 51.

Eight candidates come from state-owned or state-controlled enterprises, while the number of leaders from listed companies has doubled to six, including representatives from Vietnam Airlines, Becamex, Vietcombank, Vietnam National Petroleum Group, Dabaco, and Camimex.

For local people's councils, 118 candidates are business leaders, with more than half being Party members. Each locality has one or several business figures standing for election.

Most of the businesspeople running for election are from the country's economic powerhouses. Ho Chi Minh City has 11 candidates for the National Assembly, and Hanoi has two; for the people's council, the number in these two cities is 17 and 11, respectively. The majority of these candidates hold key positions in state-owned economic groups and large private enterprises. Among them is Tao Duc Thang, CEO of Viettel, the only Central Committee member among the businesspeople running for the 16th National Assembly.

The increasing participation of entrepreneurs in elected bodies, at both the local and central levels, is expected to contribute to policymaking and oversight of enforcement significantly. Their voices in parliament can accurately reflect the desires of businesses and citizens, influencing changes and amendments to outdated policies.

Duong Kim Quan, general director of Bcons Construction Investment JSC, said, “The large participation of businesspeople in the National Assembly and people's councils is a positive sign. They are directly involved in the economy, frequently facing issues related to investment, production, employment, and the lives of workers; they can propose practical policies that encourage a transparent, efficient, and sustainable investment environment.”

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang and fellow National Assembly candidates met voters in Dien Bien to present their action programmes, pledging to support local development and better represent voter interests.
Hanoi police roll out comprehensive security for upcoming elections Hanoi police roll out comprehensive security for upcoming elections

Hanoi police have put in place comprehensive security measures for the upcoming elections for the National Assembly and people's councils.
Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Voters at 20 out of the 22 polling stations in Truong Sa (Spratly) special zone in the central province of Khanh Hoa cast their ballots on March 8 in early voting for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, one week ahead of the nationwide election day on March 15.
Digital technology helps enhance transparency, trust in elections Digital technology helps enhance transparency, trust in elections

Ho Chi Minh City is taking the lead in applying digital technology to improve the quality and transparency of the electoral process.
Khanh Hoa gears up for elections, facilitates voting for tourists Khanh Hoa gears up for elections, facilitates voting for tourists

Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are in full swing across the central province of Khanh Hoa, as residents look ahead to polling day on March 15.

By Nguyen Kim

