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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Voter turnout hits 99.68% as of 23:23 on March 15

March 17, 2026 | 16:04
(0) user say
As of 23:23 on March 15, official data from the National Election Council showed that 76,188,544 voters had cast their ballots, representing nearly all registered voters.

Hanoi – The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term concluded completely at 21:00 on March 15, with a voter turnout of 99.68%, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Voter turnout hits 99.68% as of 23:23 on March 15
Voters in a mountainous area of Da Nang city cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)

As of 23:23 the same day, official data from the National Election Council showed that 76,188,544 voters had cast their ballots, representing nearly all registered voters.

The oldest voter was Hoang Thi Tong, 119 years old, of the Mong ethnic group, residing in Lung Liem hamlet, Yen Tho commune, Cao Bang province.

Four out of the country’s 34 provinces and cities with the highest voter turnout are Lao Cai, Hue, Tuyen Quang, and Vinh Long. All 34 provinces and cities recorded a voter turnout exceeding 99%.

At the time of reporting, the political security, public order, and social safety nationwide remained stable, with no complex incidents or unusual situations affecting the election process reported.

By VNA

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TagTag:
Voter election

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