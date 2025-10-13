VIR to host “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

Scheduled for October 15, the programme will examine the overall relationship between Vietnam and Japan, which recently marked the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties. Built on strong economic links and significant collaboration in education and healthcare, the partnership has also deepened through cultural exchanges, people-to-people connections, and active cooperation between localities.

The talk show will offer a comprehensive overview of Vietnam-Japan bilateral ties, examining emerging strategic pillars, the critical role of key organisations, and the contributions of businesses in strengthening the partnership.

High-level speakers joining the discussion include Ito Naoki, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam; Dr. Dang Quang Tan, director general of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Health; Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy director general of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Finance (MoF); and Benjamin Ping, general manager of Takeda Vietnam Pharmaceuticals.

According to the FIA, economic, trade, and investment cooperation remains a key pillar and a prominent highlight in the bilateral relationship. Japan has consistently been one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners – the largest provider of official development assistance (ODA) and labour cooperation, the third-largest foreign investor, and the fourth-largest trading and tourism partner of Vietnam.

Japan has provided Vietnam with over $20 billion in ODA loans, nearly $750 million in non-refundable aid, and around $1.3 billion in technical cooperation assistance. At present, Japan has more than 5,600 ventures in Vietnam, with total registered capital approaching $80 billion.

Specifically, bilateral ties in health are also highly effective and comprehensive, as a bright spot in the overall picture of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. They contribute to improving the quality of healthcare and protection for people, strengthening hospital infrastructure, and enhancing prevention capacity, treatment, and hospital management.

According to the Ministry of Health, Japan has been a major ODA donor for Vietnam’s healthcare sector, with bilateral cooperation recognised as a strategic, long-term partnership. This foundation was further reinforced by the 2019 Memorandum of Cooperation in healthcare, signed between Vietnam’s Ministry of Health and Japanese counterparts, including the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Over the past years, the business community, stakeholders, and organisations from both countries have played a key role in deepening bilateral partnerships. In healthcare specifically, Japanese stakeholders have collaborated to expand access to medical services for local populations, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

Among these contributors, Takeda, a global research and development-driven biopharmaceutical company with a 244-year history, has made notable efforts to improve community health in Vietnam. For instance, the Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Capability Building Project, launched in 2021 in partnership with the National Centre for Global Health and Medicine and the Ho Chi Minh City Society of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology, helps enhance local capacity to diagnose and treat HAE.

In addition, Takeda’s first approved dengue vaccine in Vietnam was launched in September last year, providing an additional proactive solution for protecting public health against the disease. The vaccine has received approval in 41 countries, with more than 20 million doses distributed globally.

The talk show will be broadcast on October 15 and widely covered across VIR's print and digital platforms. We warmly invite our readers to tune in.