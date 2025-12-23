Corporate

Japan's largest anime store Animate opens in Hong Kong

December 23, 2025 | 09:34
(0) user say
The flagship store in Mong Kok brings a vast collection of official merchandise and goods to local fans today.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2025 - Japan's largest anime merchandise specialty store, Animate, officially opened today (December 23) in Mong Kok, returning to Hong Kong in a direct operation format. The new store is located on the fourth floor of the popular shopping mall, T.O.P This is Our Place, providing local and overseas anime fans with a more complete synchronized shopping experience from Japan.

Store in a Prime Location in Mong Kok, Easily Accessible via Subway The new Animate Hong Kong is situated on the fourth floor of T.O.P, directly connected to Mong Kok MTR Station for convenience. Since Mong Kok is a gathering place for local trend culture and young consumers, it was chosen as the location for Hong Kong's first direct-operated store.

Introduced Direct Operation Model from Japan for More Comprehensive New Products
The Hong Kong store operates under a direct management model from the Japanese headquarters, significantly upgrading product supply, including:

  • Faster availability of Japan's latest anime peripherals, manga, and audiovisual products.
  • Many products can be launched simultaneously with Japanese stores.
  • A more stable supply of limited items and store exclusive bonuses.

The Animate direct-operated store can considerably shorten the time difference in launching new products, offering a shopping experience closer to that of Japanese stores.

Launching Limited-Time Offers and Activities for Opening
To celebrate the opening, Animate Hong Kong is offering several locally exclusive shopping privileges and opening events, including:

  • Commemorative opening limited offers.
  • Elegant gifts based on spending amounts.
  • Thematic exhibitions of selected works.
  • Limited-time collaborative projects.

More information about the activities will be announced on the official X, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

The brand hopes that the new store can become a communication hub for Hong Kong anime fans and attract more local and overseas visitors.

【Store Information】

  • Store Name: Animate Hong Kong
  • Opening Date: December 23, 2025
  • Address: Shop 409A / 409B / 411, 4th Floor, T.O.P This is Our Place, 700 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon
  • Business Hours:
    1. Monday to Thursday: 12:00–21:30
    2. Friday to Sunday and Public Holidays: 11:00–22:00
  • Official X: https://x.com/animate_HK
  • Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/animatehongkong
  • Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/animate_hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Animate

TagTag:
Animate japan hong kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

