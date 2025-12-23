Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Conpapa expands in Japan with visual feedback SaaS reat

December 23, 2025 | 10:46
(0) user say
The company is growing its Japanese market footprint through the launch of its specialised visual collaboration software.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conpapa, a visual creative collaboration SaaS company, announced that its visual feedback platform reat is expanding its footprint in Japan, where it is being adopted by content studios and creative teams seeking to improve production efficiency and collaboration.

As Japan's animation, webtoon, video, and digital content industries face tighter schedules and increasingly complex workflows, Conpapa positions reat as a solution designed specifically for visual communication. The cloud-based platform replaces fragmented email- and messenger-based feedback with a centralized, visual-first system that allows teams to review, comment, and revise creative assets more efficiently.

In Japan, reat is already being used by professional creative teams, including Tokyo-based webtoon studio en-dolphin. According to internal evaluations and customer case studies, the platform has enabled teams to prepare, communicate, and implement feedback up to seven times faster. en-dolphin reported a tenfold improvement in overall operational efficiency after adopting reat, highlighting its effectiveness in managing revisions and collaboration.

"Japan's creative industry places a strong emphasis on quality, precision, and efficient teamwork," said Joonsoo Ryu, CEO of Conpapa. "We developed reat to help Japanese creators reduce communication friction and focus more on creative value, especially as projects become more collaborative and global."

reat is designed to support a wide range of production environments. Its core capabilities include structured version control based on a workspace–project–file–version hierarchy, compatibility with diverse asset formats such as images, video, 3D models, documents, and audio, and precise pinpoint comments placed directly on visual content. The platform also supports multimodal feedback combining text, drawings, image markups, voice, and video.

To meet the needs of professional studios, reat offers a dual-view interface for side-by-side version comparison and flexible collaboration through workspace sharing, plugins, and APIs that integrate with existing creative tools. The platform supports Japanese, English, and Korean, enabling both domestic collaboration and international co-production.

Offered as a subscription-based SaaS with pricing tiers for teams of different sizes, reat is increasingly being adopted as a core workflow tool by Japanese content studios. At the same time, the platform is gaining traction among video editing and post-production services in the United States, strengthening its global reference base.

Looking ahead, Conpapa plans to enhance reat's proprietary Immersive Layer and contextual AI engine, enabling the platform to not only manage feedback but also generate and propose context-aware visual assets. This roadmap reflects the company's long-term vision of redefining the interface between creators and AI.

Conpapa has been selected as a supported company in an overseas expansion assistance program, operated by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), supporting its continued expansion in Japan and other global markets.

By PR Newswire

Conpapa

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Conpapa japan saas

Related Contents

Japan's largest anime store Animate opens in Hong Kong

Japan's largest anime store Animate opens in Hong Kong

Japan ranks high in governance index on digital and institutional strength

Japan ranks high in governance index on digital and institutional strength

Japan commits $1.5 million to support flood recovery in Vietnam

Japan commits $1.5 million to support flood recovery in Vietnam

Daikin expands Vietnam presence with Anh Nguyen deal

Daikin expands Vietnam presence with Anh Nguyen deal

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant

Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Realty One Group expands global footprint with new locations

Realty One Group expands global footprint with new locations

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

VIA Labs expands portfolio with industrial grade USB hub controllers

VIA Labs expands portfolio with industrial grade USB hub controllers

GOTF 2025 reaches climax with finals and semi finals

GOTF 2025 reaches climax with finals and semi finals

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020