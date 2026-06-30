Vinh Long strives to become major clean energy hub

The Mekong Delta province aims to generate 922MW of wind power by the end of 2026 while completing infrastructure, logistics services, economic zones, and urban areas. These efforts will create new resources for the province to reach high growth.

Vinh Long boasts a 130-km coastline stretching along nine major river estuaries that flow into the East Sea. This creates an ideal condition for the development of different kinds of renewable energy, especially wind and solar power. The province’s average wind speed and solar radiation are among the high levels in the region. With such advantages, Vinh Long has attracted numerous local and foreign investors.

Vinh Long is leveraging its advantages for socioeconomic development

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, as of the end of March, the province has 15 wind power ventures in commercial operation with a total capacity of 650MW, including 13 ventures fully operational and two initiatives partially operational.

In 2025, the wind power plants maintain stable operation, reaching about 95 per cent of their designed capacity. In 2025 alone, the total power generation and supply to the grid amounted to 1.521 billion kWh, contributing $11.54 million in VAT to the state budget.

Vinh Long continues to accelerate the development of new ventures. Over 1,200MW of wind power capacity is undergoing legal procedures and construction in line with the planning. By 2030, Vinh Long aims to develop nearshore wind power initiatives with a total capacity of 2,280MW. In the 2030-2035 period, it will have five more ventures with a total capacity of 788MW.

In addition, several large-scale offshore wind power projects are under study and open for investment, creating long-term growth opportunities for the local energy sector.

Alongside energy, Vinh Long also pays attention to logistics infrastructure and marine transport to reduce logistics costs for the locality and the Mekong Delta region. Investment is being directed towards a seaport network capable of handling vessels of up to 50,000 DWT, notably the Tra Cu Port and Dinh An Port. Combined with international shipping lanes through the Tra Vinh canal, the province is forming a modern production-service-logistics chain, enhancing the competitiveness of export goods.

Nguyen Quynh Thien, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said, “Vinh Long will leverage its advantages for coastal socioeconomic development. Simultaneously, the province will implement suitable plans in line with the government’s development orientation of energy, logistics, and coastal services, especially renewable energy.”

Another key venture is Dinh An Economic Zone, under the master plan to 2040, the zone will be expanded through land reclamation and the boundaries of the surrounding area. It is a multi-sector economic zone, with key sectors including industry, commerce, services, tourism, coastal urban development, and agriculture, forestry, and fisheries linked to renewable energy development. The zone is being envisioned as a free economic zone, serving as a gateway for international maritime trade.

Under the new planning, Vinh Long will leverage its maritime and coastal advantages to develop key marine industries, including seaports, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, and marine services. The locality is gradually building a network of seaports, regional warehousing facilities, and modern logistics centres to strengthen interregional connectivity and expand trade opportunities.

At the same time, the locality is accelerating the development of nearshore and offshore wind power ventures, along with other forms of coastal renewable energy, with the aim of becoming a regional hub for clean energy production.

Furthermore, efforts are made to develop coastal tourism, coastal urban areas, and a port-logistics-maritime tourism services linked to environmental protection and climate change adaptation. Focus is given to improving the quality of its human resources to meet the requirements of the marine economy, logistics, energy, and marine services. The province will also capitalise on its strategic position at the heart of the region and the transport network linking Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, and Vinh Long in the years ahead.

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