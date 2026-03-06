Vinh Long promotes reputable Khmer individuals" role in fostering consensus ahead of general election

Vinh Long – As preparations gather pace for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is stepping up coordinated measures in line with legal regulations and the prescribed timeline.

A road in Vinh Long province decorated in celebration of the Election Day (Photo: VNA)

A key focus has been placed on promoting the role of reputable inpiduals, grassroots officials and Party members from the Khmer ethnic community to strengthen consensus among voters.

In Song Loc commune, home to a large Khmer population, preparations have been carried out in a manner tailored to local characteristics. The commune comprises 22 hamlets with 42,628 residents, including 20,569 Khmer people, or 48.25% of the population.

Local authorities have established an election steering committee of 25 members and an election committee of 17 members, alongside eight constituencies and 24 polling teams. Lists of 31,955 voters have been compiled and publicised at 83 notice points across 24 polling areas.

Communications efforts have been intensified through perse and flexible formats. The commune has organised 161 in-person outreach sessions attracting more than 16,500 participants, produced 26 thematic radio broadcasts and expanded communications via digital platforms.

A notable feature is the active engagement of reputable figures within the Khmer community. Through community gatherings, religious activities at local pagodas, household visits and hamlet meetings, monks, dignitaries, elders, hamlet Party cell secretaries and Party members have conducted bilingual communications in Vietnamese and Khmer. This approach has helped residents better understand legal provisions and avoid misinformation.

To Thi Thu Hong, Secretary of the Song Loc Party Committee and head of the commune’s election steering committee, said communications in Khmer-populated areas must ensure accuracy, sufficiency and cultural – linguistic appropriateness. Reputable inpiduals are vital bridges between Party committees, authorities and the people, helping consolidate trust and unify awareness and action.

In Hoa Lac C hamlet, where Khmer residents account for 73% of the population, its Party cell has assigned each of its 25 members to oversee specific self-governing groups, with Khmer-speaking Party members tasked with communications in areas with high Khmer concentrations. This has ensured that elderly and vulnerable residents receive clear and sufficient information, thereby enabling informed choices, noted Secretary of the Party cell Thach Ly Ko.

According to the provincial Election Commission, Vinh Long has more than 3.2 million voters. The province will elect 18 NA deputies, 85 provincial People’s Council deputies and 2,701 commune-level People’s Council members.