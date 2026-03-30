Vinh Long kicks ahead with marine-energy approach

On March 20, Vinh Long People’s Committee held a conference to announce adjustments to the province’s master plan for the rest of this decade and beyond, which charts a path towards a new phase of high expectations and strategic breakthroughs.

Chairman of Vinh Long People’s Committee Tran Tri Quang (second right) and provincial leaders survey products at the conference

At the conference, Tran Tri Quang, Chairman of Vinh Long People’s Committee, said the adjustment is not just a document to complete an administrative procedure. “It is time for us to redefine our development path, making it faster yet more sustainable. Economic growth should not come at the expense of the environment. Amidst increasingly deep integration, Vinh Long must preserve its identity. On top of that, all policies should serve individuals and businesses,” Quang said.

The adjustments to the master plan reflect a new development mindset with a comprehensive, long-term, and scientific approach. It outlines Vinh Long’s post-merger potential and advantages, aligned with key national policies and the province’s practical development needs in the new phase.

“Vinh Long People’s Committee lauded the responsibility, the proactive approach, and the intellectual focus of the planning agency, consulting unit, and departments, as well as localities in the province. We also received much valuable input from ministries, experts, scientists, organisations, individuals, and the business community throughout the planning process,” Quang explained.

The decision to make the adjustments is deemed in line with both national and regional planning. Specifically, it aims to drive Vinh Long’s development by leveraging new spatial advantages and growth models linked to science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, while boosting the green, circular, and digital economies. It also provides an opportunity for Vinh Long to enhance its image and showcase information to attract high-potential businesses and investors. The plan lays the foundation for all levels, sectors, and localities to formulate programmes and action plans for implementation in the coming period.

According to the adjusted master plan, by 2030, Vinh Long aims to become a dynamic and sustainable province, serving as a centre for the marine economy and renewable energy generation in the region, with a synchronised and modern infrastructure system and seamless connectivity to localities in the Mekong Delta and nationwide.

The province will focus on promoting innovation, digital transformation, and the green transition in all fields. This is coupled with applying science and technology to production, developing suitable personnel, ensuring social security, and proactively adapting to climate change.

In parallel, Vinh Long will mobilise and use all resources effectively to drive rapid development, maximising its advantages in the marine economy, ecological agriculture, renewable energy, logistics services and marine, as well as cultural tourism and ecotourism.

Vinh Long targets average regional GDP growth of 10 per cent, with agriculture, forestry, and fisheries growing at 2.77 per cent, industry and construction at 16.83 per cent, and services at 10.71 per cent. By 2030, regional GDP per capita is expected to reach $6,520 and the share of digital economy added value in regional GDP will reach approximately 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, total budget revenues are projected to grow by 7 per cent annually and the ratio of budget revenue to regional GDP will reach 21.5 per cent. Total realised investment capital during 2026–2030 is projected at $18.46 billion at current prices. The ratio of realised investment capital to regional GDP will reach 30 per cent.

By 2050, Vinh Long is envisioned as a dynamic, modern, and sustainable province, and a centre for the marine economy, renewable energy, and innovation of the region. Its economy will develop comprehensively along green, digital, and circular directions, associated with a system of smart, ecological urban areas and a unified, efficient development space, closely linked to regional and national economic corridors. Socioeconomic infrastructure and digital infrastructure will reach modern standards, with strong resilience to climate change.

Vinh Long will also focus on developing three socioeconomic areas: improving institutions and policies while effectively implementing key Politburo resolutions; developing synchronised, modern, and integrated socioeconomic infrastructure; and developing top-quality human resources, particularly in key and emerging sectors.

Vinh Long solutions aim for growth spurt Vinh Long province in the Mekong Delta region has implemented various measures to strive for a regional GDP growth rate of at least 8 per cent this year.

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