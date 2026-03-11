Corporate

Acecook Vietnam opens factory in Vinh Long

March 11, 2026 | 15:07
(0) user say
Acecook Vietnam put its new factory in Vinh Long province into operation on March 10 with an investment of over $200 million.

This is a key venture for the company in the Mekong Delta region, marking an important step in its "Cook Happiness Through Innovation" strategy.

The new factory, built on an 11-hectare area in Hoa Phu Industrial Park, boasts 17 production lines when fully installed with an expected capacity of 81,000 tonnes of finished products per year and 27,600 tonnes of semifinished products per year (soup packets, seasoning oil packets, etc.).

Acecook Vietnam opens factory in Vinh Long
The inauguration of Acecook Vietnam’s new factory in Vinh Long. Photo: Acecook

In the initial phase, the factory will operate nine production lines, expected to supply approximately 1.2 billion product packets annually to the domestic and export markets.

It is equipped with modern machinery, equipment, production lines. The operating process is invested with a focus on automation, integrating modern technology, and meeting international and Vietnamese standards for food safety, hygiene, and environmental protection.

The new facility can meet the diverse production needs of instant food products such as noodles, vermicelli, pho, rice noodles, and hu tieu.

This is Acecook's largest factory in Vietnam, playing a strategic role in expanding production capacity, strengthening supply capabilities, optimising product distribution systems, and ensuring sustainable development.

Acecook Vietnam operates 14 factories nationwide, forming a widespread and synchronised production network from North to South.

The factory was built according to the green factory model, through the integration of energy-saving solutions and environmental impact reduction. It is equipped with a biomass boiler using biomass fuel, with a capacity of 30 tonnes per hour. Compared to a coal-fired boiler of the same capacity, this will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 75,000 tonnes per year.

Furthermore, the production space is harmoniously planned with green areas within the factory grounds, while applying smart management solutions to optimise resource utilisation and improve overall operational efficiency.

The factory plans to soon install an additional solar power system to reduce emissions by approximately 4,700 tonnes of CO2 per year. This also forms the foundation for the company to go towards a modern, green, and smart production model, in line with Acecook Vietnam's long-term sustainable development strategy.

The Vinh Long facility is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs for local workers, contribute an average of VND180 billion ($)7.2 million) per year to the state budget, and help boost socioeconomic development and the supply chain of raw materials, logistics services, and supporting industries.

Acecook Vietnam opens factory in Vinh Long
Kaneda Hiroki, general director of Acecook Vietnam. Photo: Acecook

Speaking at the ceremony, Kaneda Hiroki, general director of Acecook Vietnam said, “The inauguration of the new Acecook Vinh Long factory is a clear testament to our long-term vision and serious investment commitment in Vietnam. The factory's highlight lies not only in its scale but also in its development direction because we believe that business development must go hand in hand with responsibility to society and the environment.”

“This project will create thousands of job opportunities, contributing to improving the income and skills of local workers and making a positive contribution to the socioeconomic development of Vinh Long province and the Mekong Delta region.”

The factory marks another milestone in Acecook Vietnam's development journey, demonstrating the company's continuous efforts to create positive values ​​for consumers, society, and employees, while also opening up prospects for growth and global expansion.

Acecook Vietnam starts construction of new factory Acecook Vietnam starts construction of new factory

Acecook Vietnam has started construction of a new factory in Thang Long II Industrial Park, Hung Yen province.
Acecook Vietnam named among top 100 sustainable businesses Acecook Vietnam named among top 100 sustainable businesses

Acecook Vietnam has been named among the Top 100 sustainable businesses of 2025, marking the third consecutive year in this prestigious ranking.
Acecook Vietnam: 30 years of creating happiness Acecook Vietnam: 30 years of creating happiness

After three decades, Acecook Vietnam has cemented its position in the local instant noodle market, while also gradually conquering the international arena.

By Bich Thuy

