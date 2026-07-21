Vinh Long building on stable business performance

Accordingly, the province is speeding up the construction of bridges such as Ba Lai 6 and 8, Tam Binh, Dinh Khao, and Dai Ngai. At the same time, efforts have been made to fast-track several key road projects, including the connecting road from provincial roads 905 to 901; the road linking National Highway 53 to Hoa Phu Industrial Park (IP); Phu Loc–Bau Goc Road and National Highway 1; and the National Highway 57 bypass leading to Dinh Khao Bridge.

Vinh Long People’s Committee Chairman Tran Tri Quang inspects National Highway 57 bypass progress

In addition, the province is ramping up preparations for other ventures, such as Cua Dai Bridge to connect Vinh Long and Dong Thap; the coastal road linking Ben Tre, Tien Giang, and Tra Vinh; Co Chien 2 Bridge, connecting Ben Tre and Tra Vinh; the coastal corridor of the Tra Vinh area; and Ho Chi Minh City-Soc Trang Expressway.

According to Vinh Long Transport Project Management Unit, the province has plans to allocate $217 million in capital for 2026, including $30.3 million from the state budget and $88 million in carry-over central funds from 2025. The remainder comes from the provincial budget, lottery revenues, and land-use fee collections.

As of July 12, the province has disbursed around $67 million, equivalent to 30 per cent of the annual plan. By October, the figure is expected to reach approximately $130.8 million, or 60 per cent of the plan.

Tran Tri Quang, Chairman of Vinh Long People’s Committee, said that despite considerable efforts, public investment disbursement, particularly for key transport ventures, remains below expectations.

“Site clearance works remain a major obstruction, directly affecting the progress of construction and capital disbursement,” Quang said. “Project owners should work closely with relevant departments and agencies to resolve outstanding issues and avoid delays to key projects. Special attention should be paid to ventures stalled by land clearance issues.”

Quang urged all parties working together to accelerate site clearance, compensation, and resettlement in accordance with regulations.

Besides transport ventures, the province is also addressing delays to pull in investment into its IPs and economic zones (EZs). Accordingly, Vinh Long has one EZ covering 39 hectares, five IPs in operation with a combined area of 720ha, and six IPs in the pipeline covering over 1,470ha.

In the first six months of 2026, investment attraction has picked up. Vinh Long Economic Zones Management Board welcomed 10 delegations to explore investments opportunities in its industrial areas, while providing guidance and support to over 100 investors. The board also granted five multi-million-dollar investment approvals and approved adjustments to 30 investment registration certificates, while six investment ventures were terminated.

The province’s IPs and EZs are home to just over 200 valid ventures, including 83 foreign-invested ones. There are 47 ventures based in Dinh An EZ, of which 45 are domestic ventures worth $2.65 billion, and two are foreign-invested ventures worth $2.41 billion. Long Duc IP hosts 33 ventures, including 23 domestic initiatives valued at $39.6 million and 10 foreign-invested ones worth nearly $110 million, with an occupancy rate of 100 per cent.

According to the board, enterprises have maintained stable business activities this year. Industrial production reached $1.88 billion, up 12.4 per cent on-year and fulfilling just over half of the annual target. Export value totalled $1.1 billion, increasing 9 per cent, while imports reached $905 million, up 8.27 per cent.

Budget contributions amounted to $87.3 million, an increase of 9.16 per cent from a year ago. The province’s IPs and EZs currently employ more than 106,000 workers.

The board attributed the positive performance to proactive efforts in formulating quarterly growth scenarios in line with the actual situation of businesses. At the same time, efforts have been made to resolve issues and support enterprises. Key industries with strong potential are also driving the stable recovery of industrial production while increasing state budget revenues.

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