Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package

The commitment marks a significant milestone in the airline’s capital arrangement process, laying a favourable foundation for Vietnam Airlines to continue discussions with international lenders and advance its long-term fleet development strategy.

EXIM’s Preliminary Commitment enhances Vietnam Airlines’ access to international financing sources at competitive costs while diversifying its funding channels. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

EXIM’s Preliminary Commitment will enhance Vietnam Airlines’ access to international financing sources at competitive costs while diversifying funding channels for the carrier’s key initiatives.

To date, Vietnam Airlines remains the first and only Vietnamese airline to receive EXIM export credit support for aircraft acquisition financing, including previous investments in Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleets.

The continued receipt of EXIM’s Preliminary Commitment for the 50-aircraft Boeing 737 MAX 8 project reflects Vietnam Airlines’ financial capability, reputation, and growth prospects, while also underscoring the confidence of the US government and financial institutions in the long-term development strategy of Vietnam’s national flag carrier.

Earlier, in February 2026, Vietnam Airlines signed an agreement in Washington, D.C. to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrow-body aircraft. Under the plan, the aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2032.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet is expected to operate on domestic and regional Asian routes, meeting growing passenger travel demand as well as increasing air cargo transportation needs across the region.

The acquisition forms part of Vietnam Airlines’ long-term development plan aimed at sustaining double-digit average growth over the next five years, targeting total traffic of approximately 168 million passengers and more than 2.25 million tonnes of cargo.

In addition to supporting the project for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, EXIM has also expressed its willingness to work with Vietnam Airlines in exploring financing solutions for other strategic projects involving US goods and services, including aircraft engines, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, and related sectors.

To secure resources for large-scale investment projects, Vietnam Airlines is working with domestic banks and international financial institutions to develop appropriate financing structures, optimise investment efficiency, and strengthen financial risk management capabilities.

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