Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines partners with 2C2P to expand digital payment options

June 01, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnam Airlines has partnered with Southeast Asia's leading full-suite payments platform 2C2P by Antom to expand payment options for customers across Asia-Pacific beyond traditional card payments.

The announcement was made on May 29, with alternative payment options to be made available from the second half of 2026 as part of the airline's international expansion plans.

Vietnam Airlines partners with 2C2P to expand digital payment options

Through this partnership, Vietnam Airlines will roll out localised payment capabilities across eight markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong. In the first phase, customers will be able to pay for flights through domestic bank transfer options including QR payments and internet banking, with mobile wallets to be introduced in the second phase.

Vietnam Airlines will leverage 2C2P by Antom’s proprietary payment orchestration platform, Payment Air Controller (PACO), which enables airlines to dynamically route transactions across multiple acquirers through a single API integration. PACO is designed with smart retry logic to maximise transaction success rates and improve cost efficiency, supporting the airline’s broader route expansion and digital growth strategy.

"Today's travellers expect payment experiences as seamless and localised as their journeys," said Worachat Luxkanalode, group CEO of 2C2P by Antom.

"By combining our orchestration capabilities with local QR and bank payment methods across Asia-Pacific, we are partnering with Vietnam Airlines to enhance the checkout experience and simplify complexity across markets. We are excited to support Vietnam Airlines in capturing the commercial potential of one of the world's fastest-growing travel regions, advancing Ant International's commitment to cross-border connectivity and digital innovation in Vietnam," he added.

Nguyen Quang Trung, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines, said, "In an environment where travellers increasingly expect seamless, flexible, and locally relevant payment experiences, our partnership with 2C2P by Antom enables Vietnam Airlines to further expand its digital payment ecosystem across the Asia-Pacific region. This is a step forward in our digital transformation journey and a continued commitment to enhancing customer experience, improving convenience, and strengthening the position of Vietnam Airlines as we strive to become a 5-star airline by 2030."

The partnership builds on the broader efforts of Antom, a merchant payment and digitisation services provider under Ant International, to support airlines with global payment processing, business account management, foreign exchange risk management, treasury optimisation and passenger engagement.

It also reflects Ant International’s commitment to Vietnam’s digital and financial development. Ant International provides payment, digitalisation, and fintech solutions across global markets. Through its support for the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Centre, Ant International will strengthen its collaboration with local partners to advance cross-border connectivity, fintech innovation and inclusive growth.

Other than connecting regional consumers to Vietnam Airlines, Ant International has recently introduced cross-border payments with NAPAS, connecting small local merchants to global customers, while also working with partners like Vietcombank to enable global payments for Vietnamese travellers.

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has signed an MoU with Vietnam Airlines, strengthening tourism and aviation ties as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.
Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Singapore online finance firm Ant International is boosting support for Ho Chi Minh City’s bid to become an international financial centre, focusing on digital innovation and talent development.
Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Vietnam and China have launched a pilot scheme allowing cross-border QR payments, aiming to improve mobile payment services for tourists.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
vietnam airlines Ant International payment partnership asia pacific 2C2P by Antom

Related Contents

ADB president backs Vietnam’s 'Era of National Rise'

ADB president backs Vietnam’s 'Era of National Rise'

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

Sun Group partners with Central Pattana to build retail complexes

Sun Group partners with Central Pattana to build retail complexes

Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

Ireland's daa International becomes strategic and operational partner for Gia Binh International Airport

Ireland's daa International becomes strategic and operational partner for Gia Binh International Airport

Latest News ⁄ Money

Vietnam accelerates capital market reforms to boost foreign investor access

Vietnam accelerates capital market reforms to boost foreign investor access

Green GSM to receive $32.4 million loan from Philippine National Bank

Green GSM to receive $32.4 million loan from Philippine National Bank

Net fund outflows ease in April as Vingroup rally polarises performance

Net fund outflows ease in April as Vingroup rally polarises performance

Bank credit sustains livelihoods on Ly Son Island

Bank credit sustains livelihoods on Ly Son Island

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam accelerates capital market reforms to boost foreign investor access

Vietnam accelerates capital market reforms to boost foreign investor access

Reach Surgical receives CE Mark approval for SOUND REACH Swift ultrasonic shears

Reach Surgical receives CE Mark approval for SOUND REACH Swift ultrasonic shears

Markel International appoints Dan McCarthy to lead Marine, Energy and Construction division

Markel International appoints Dan McCarthy to lead Marine, Energy and Construction division

Phihong Group unveils AI power and smart energy strategy integrating ZEROVA brand

Phihong Group unveils AI power and smart energy strategy integrating ZEROVA brand

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020