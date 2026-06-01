Vietnam Airlines partners with 2C2P to expand digital payment options

The announcement was made on May 29, with alternative payment options to be made available from the second half of 2026 as part of the airline's international expansion plans.

Through this partnership, Vietnam Airlines will roll out localised payment capabilities across eight markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong. In the first phase, customers will be able to pay for flights through domestic bank transfer options including QR payments and internet banking, with mobile wallets to be introduced in the second phase.

Vietnam Airlines will leverage 2C2P by Antom’s proprietary payment orchestration platform, Payment Air Controller (PACO), which enables airlines to dynamically route transactions across multiple acquirers through a single API integration. PACO is designed with smart retry logic to maximise transaction success rates and improve cost efficiency, supporting the airline’s broader route expansion and digital growth strategy.

"Today's travellers expect payment experiences as seamless and localised as their journeys," said Worachat Luxkanalode, group CEO of 2C2P by Antom.

"By combining our orchestration capabilities with local QR and bank payment methods across Asia-Pacific, we are partnering with Vietnam Airlines to enhance the checkout experience and simplify complexity across markets. We are excited to support Vietnam Airlines in capturing the commercial potential of one of the world's fastest-growing travel regions, advancing Ant International's commitment to cross-border connectivity and digital innovation in Vietnam," he added.

Nguyen Quang Trung, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines, said, "In an environment where travellers increasingly expect seamless, flexible, and locally relevant payment experiences, our partnership with 2C2P by Antom enables Vietnam Airlines to further expand its digital payment ecosystem across the Asia-Pacific region. This is a step forward in our digital transformation journey and a continued commitment to enhancing customer experience, improving convenience, and strengthening the position of Vietnam Airlines as we strive to become a 5-star airline by 2030."

The partnership builds on the broader efforts of Antom, a merchant payment and digitisation services provider under Ant International, to support airlines with global payment processing, business account management, foreign exchange risk management, treasury optimisation and passenger engagement.

It also reflects Ant International’s commitment to Vietnam’s digital and financial development. Ant International provides payment, digitalisation, and fintech solutions across global markets. Through its support for the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Centre, Ant International will strengthen its collaboration with local partners to advance cross-border connectivity, fintech innovation and inclusive growth.

Other than connecting regional consumers to Vietnam Airlines, Ant International has recently introduced cross-border payments with NAPAS, connecting small local merchants to global customers, while also working with partners like Vietcombank to enable global payments for Vietnamese travellers.

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