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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines inaugurates nonstop Hanoi-Amsterdam service as first direct Vietnam-Netherlands route

June 17, 2026 | 09:21
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Vietnam Airlines has officially inaugurated its nonstop service between Hanoi and Amsterdam, becoming the first Vietnamese carrier to operate a direct route connecting Vietnam and the Netherlands.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Vietnam Airlines has officially inaugurated its nonstop service between Hanoi and Amsterdam, becoming the first Vietnamese carrier to operate a direct route connecting Vietnam and the Netherlands. The new service marks a significant milestone in the airline's international network expansion strategy and further strengthens air links between Vietnam and Europe.

Vietnam Airlines has officially inaugurated its nonstop service between Hanoi and Amsterdam, becoming the first Vietnamese carrier to operate a direct route connecting Vietnam and the Netherlands.
Vietnam Airlines has officially inaugurated its nonstop service between Hanoi and Amsterdam, becoming the first Vietnamese carrier to operate a direct route connecting Vietnam and the Netherlands.

The inaugural flight, VN83, departed Noi Bai International Airport at 3:50 AM on June 16, carrying nearly 300 passengers aboard an Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft. After a flight time of more than 12 hours, the aircraft landed at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. In the opposite direction, flight VN82 departed Amsterdam for Hanoi at 2:00 PM (local time) on the same day.

Vietnam Airlines will operate three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays using Airbus A350 aircraft. The new route provides a direct air link between the two capitals, while offering passengers greater convenience and seamless onward connectivity across Europe and beyond.

Nguyen Quang Trung, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said: "The inauguration of the Hanoi–Amsterdam service reflects Vietnam Airlines' continued commitment to expanding its international network and strengthening Vietnam's connectivity with key global markets. This new route not only offers Vietnamese travellers more convenient access to Europe, but also facilitates greater travel to Vietnam for international visitors. As the national flag carrier, we will continue investing in service excellence and network development to meet evolving customer demand and further reinforce our role as an air bridge linking Vietnam with the world."

Amsterdam serves as a major hub for finance, trade, logistics and commerce in Europe. Through Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, passengers can conveniently access hundreds of destinations across Europe and beyond, further enhancing Vietnam's connectivity with international markets.

The new route also strengthens Vietnam Airlines' presence in Europe. With the addition of Amsterdam, Vietnam Airlines now operates 12 nonstop routes linking Vietnam with eight major European destinations: Paris, London, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Copenhagen, Moscow and Amsterdam.

Beyond expanding the airline's network, the new service is expected to support growing trade, investment and tourism flows between Vietnam and the Netherlands, while creating new opportunities for business, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

From 1 July 2026, Vietnam Airlines will increase the frequency of its Hanoi–Moscow service from three to four round-trip flights per week to accommodate growing travel demand between Vietnam and Russia. Together, the launch of the Amsterdam route and the expanded Moscow schedule reflect the airline's ongoing efforts to align capacity with market demand and support Vietnam's increasing integration with the global economy.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vietnam Airlines

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TagTag:
vietnam airlines Amsterdam service HanoiAmsterdam route Vietnamese carrier

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