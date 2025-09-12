Corporate

Vietnam sets 2030 target to recycle 70 per cent of industrial waste

September 12, 2025 | 18:02
The government has set ambitious recycling and waste management targets as part of its newly approved environmental industry development initiative.
Vietnam sets 2030 target to recycle 70 per cent of industrial waste
A factory in Minh Hung - South Korea Industrial Park, Binh Phuoc. Photo: baodautu.vn

Under the Programme for the Development of Vietnam’s Environmental Industry to 2030, endorsed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha in early September, the country aims to sort and recycle up to 70 per cent of waste generated from environmental technologies and equipment. The plan also calls for completing the policy framework needed to establish recycling industrial parks and clusters, laying the groundwork for a dedicated decree to drive the sector’s growth.

By 2030, technologies and equipment in the sector are expected to meet 60–70 per cent of demand for solid waste sorting and recycling. For gas treatment and wastewater management, the goal is to achieve a compliance rate of 60–80 per cent.

To establish and develop recycling in industrial areas, regulatory authorities will introduce preferential policies and investment support for businesses that adopt technology transfers, purchase patents, or acquire software. The government aims to draw in foreign investment into the industry and encourage the export of certain technologies, equipment, and products where Vietnam holds a competitive advantage.

The government also encourages domestic procurement and bidding processes to gradually form a market for environmental industry goods. Concurrently, Vietnam needs to establish and develop several environmental technology enterprises under major conglomerates such as PetroVietnam, Vinachem, and Vinacomin to leverage financial and human resources to meet development goals.

To advance the sector, the Deputy Prime Minister has called for a review and update of the catalogue of technologies, equipment, and products in areas such as waste-to-energy, wastewater treatment, recycling, biodegradable plastics, and green materials.

Framed within Vietnam’s transition towards a green, circular, and sustainable development model, the environmental industry is identified as a strategic sector. It is expected to strengthen technological self-reliance, raise productivity, and support quality growth, while also attracting investment, driving innovation, cutting emissions, and improving climate resilience.

At a meeting in July, government leaders underlined the central role of private enterprises in developing the industry. They stressed that in areas where private capacity remains limited – such as hazardous waste management, eco-friendly material production, large-scale environmental monitoring, and recycling of wind and solar energy waste – the public sector should take the lead.

Nestlé Vietnam drives occupational safety and hygiene in waste management Nestlé Vietnam drives occupational safety and hygiene in waste management

Nestlé Vietnam organised a training programme on occupational safety and hygiene in waste collection and recycling for its recycling industry partners.
Retailers continue march towards plastic-free future Retailers continue march towards plastic-free future

Eliminating plastic bags and single-use plastics has become an essential strategy for retailers to adapt to green consumption trends and enhance their appeal to customers.
Vietnam launches “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign Vietnam launches “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign

To mark International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3, Vietnam launched the “No Plastic Bag Day 2025”, carrying the message “Quick Sorting – Green Consumption – Waste Reduction”.
Strategic planning deal signed for eco-industrial park in southern Vietnam Strategic planning deal signed for eco-industrial park in southern Vietnam

Xuan Que Industrial Park JSC has signed a conceptual master planning contract with Nikken Sekkei Vietnam to develop a modern, green, and smart industrial park aligned with Vietnam’s net-zero 2050 goals.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

environmental industry the government waste industrial park industrial waste

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

