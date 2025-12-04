Vietnam strengthens energy storage pathway

A three-day convention held from December 1-3 brought together stakeholders to review policy progress, technical findings, and financing pathways shaping Vietnam's storage pipeline through 2030. With the revised Power Development Plan VIII targeting 10,000-16,300 MW of storage by 2030, sessions focused on translating policy frameworks into investable projects and replicable business models. Towards the 2050 vision, Vietnam aims to reach approximately 96 GW of BESS capacity.

To advance this goal, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is considering assigning its five power corporations to deploy around 1,200 MW of BESS. Recent policy instruments have established pricing methods and requirements for renewable-paired storage, signalling regulatory momentum. A forthcoming circular on electricity service pricing for BESS, anticipated in late 2025 or early 2026, is expected to provide additional clarity for evaluating Vietnam's emerging storage pipeline.

"The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is working systematically to create the regulatory conditions needed for energy storage to become a practical, investable sector in Vietnam," said Tran Cao Thang, officer of the Electricity Market and Power System Department at the Electricity Authority of Vietnam. "These circulars establish pricing frameworks and integration requirements that give the market clear direction."

A meeting on grid integration and the BESS task force reviewed technical studies from the Institute of Energy on pricing mechanisms for grid-scale and distributed storage. Early pilots demonstrate practical applications: EVN Hanoi's 50 MW/50 MWh project highlights load-shifting and frequency-regulation capabilities, while case studies from Ho Chi Minh City and private developers like VinEnergo illustrate integration pathways for renewable paired systems.

Industrial parks have emerged as critical proving grounds. With manufacturers confronting peak-hour pricing pressures and supply chain sustainability mandates, behind-the-metre BESS paired with mini-grid and rooftop solar is gaining commercial traction across Vietnam's nearly 400 industrial zones. This is expected to be one of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP)'s key priority models for accelerated support in 2026.

"IPs are becoming the proving ground for Southeast Asia's clean energy future," said Minh Nguyen, Vietnam country manager at the GEAPP. "Recently, we conducted a study and operating-cost assessment at a garment factory in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Haiphong. The study demonstrates that behind-the-metre battery storage paired with solar is not only environmentally necessary but economically compelling for manufacturers seeking reliable, cost-stable power."

GEAPP is providing grant support for EVN Hanoi's 50 MW/50 MWh utility-scale pilot and technical assistance for distributed storage projects, including the first 5 MW/10 MWh BESS project in Ho Chi Minh City, located in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park. Platforms such as the Enhancing Access to BESS for Low-carbon Economies (ENABLE) initiative are being structured to support early pilots in Vietnam, Philippines, and Indonesia through risk-reduction instruments and technical assistance.

At the same time, GEAPP is partnering with the Monetary Authority of Singapore to establish a fund that supports the retirement of coal-fired power plants, contributing to regional carbon-neutrality goals for 2030-2035.

Pilot projects like EVN Hanoi's will serve as critical reference points for domestic banks to assess and finance future investments, laying the groundwork for scaling battery-storage deployment nationwide. Looking ahead, GEAPP plans to expand its support to additional projects such as the 40 MW Hai Anh Wind Power Plant, while working closely with development partners to incorporate international best practices.

Alongside its work in IPs, GEAPP also highlighted its collaboration with major enterprises in the green-transport sector during the media roundtable on Advancing Industrial Decarbonisation through Energy Storage and Clean Power, held as part of the week's programme. A prime example is its partnership with Petrolimex, Vietnam's largest fuel retailer, to pilot rooftop solar combined with battery storage at fuel stations along national highways.

The two sides are also studying a battery-swap model for electric motorbikes in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang. To date, two pilot projects in Hanoi have been launched to support green mobility in alignment with the government's broader energy-transition strategy.

The partnership framework also includes proposals to develop electric motorbike battery swap stations, primarily aimed at supporting delivery drivers and other high-mileage users, thereby strengthening the infrastructure ecosystem for electric motorbikes. The system, developed in collaboration with Selex Motors, uses battery packs compatible with approximately 70 per cent of electric motorbike models currently on the market.

The week's discussions point to a maturing ecosystem defined by stronger policy alignment, expanding technical evidence, and increasing government-industry collaboration. The upcoming MoIT circular is expected to provide pricing and service mechanism guidance needed for both grid-connected and behind-the-metre systems. Ongoing initiatives with EVN, industrial operators, and technical partners are generating insights that will shape technical standards and investment approaches for larger-scale rollout.

As Vietnam moves into 2026, stakeholders believe the country is well positioned to advance its next cycle of pilot projects, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and set a regional example for storage-enabled decarbonisation.

