Standard Chartered and ACCA deepen collaboration to develop Vietnam’s talent for a sustainable future

On December 11, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) co-organised the workshop “AI in Banking - Rethinking the Future of Work” in Hanoi, bringing together industry experts to explore AI’s growing impact on the sector and the need for the business to invest in people by supporting future-ready skills and empowering them with adaptability in a changing business environment.

Speakers also discussed how AI transforms finance and banking industry from AI process optimisation and risk management to enhancing customer experience, as well as addressed challenges in AI governance, the imperative for innovation, and the need to equip the workforce with future-ready skills.

The collective message was clear: AI is not merely a support tool but a driving force for a fundamental transformation in work models, mindsets, and capabilities in the digital era.

“By hosting an AI-focused session, Standard Chartered reinforces its forward-thinking culture and readiness to embrace technological transformation in finance. In Standard Chartered Vietnam, success is not only measured by KPIs, but also by the way people adapt, learn, and grow together,” emphasised Nguyen Thuy Hanh, CEO and head of Coverage, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam.

“We always put people at the centre of everything we do. We believe technology is only truly meaningful when it serves people, making life easier, work more efficient and opportunities more accessible,” she added.

Speakers discussed at the workshop

During the event, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has officially been accredited as an ACCA Approved Employer - Professional Development by the ACCA, recognising Standard Chartered as a leading employer for finance professionals and demonstrating the Bank’s strong commitment to developing its employees fully professionally, physically and mentally.

Congratulating Standard Chartered Vietnam, Pham Quoc Hung, vice chairman of the ACCA Vietnam Member Advisory Committee, expressed his delight in witnessing the bank’s continued leadership in the banking sector, particularly in building an enabling environment for talent to thrive, innovate, and stay ahead of market changes.

Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has officially been accredited as an ACCA Approved Employer - Professional Development by the ACCA

The ACCA Approved Employer status is a prestigious recognition granted to organisations that lead the way in training and developing finance professionals to global standards. Today, more than 8,000 organisations worldwide and over 60 in Vietnam hold this accreditation, underscoring its role as a catalyst for sustainable growth and enhanced competitiveness.

Moving forward, Standard Chartered and ACCA will continue working together on advanced training programmes, capability-building initiatives, and opportunities for Standard Chartered employees to pursue globally recognised qualifications.

Both organisations also expressed interest in exploring new initiatives that will help accelerate Vietnam’s integration into global financial trends while nurturing a strong professional community - anchored by talent that is not only technically proficient but also ready to lead the industry into a future defined by rapid technological progress.

