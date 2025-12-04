Coro Energy to launch BESS Pilot in Vietnam

The BESS Pilot will run for approximately 4-6 weeks from the point of installation to gather data and validate the business case for a wider rollout of the concept across the MWG portfolio and other commercial and industrial customers in Vietnam.

The BESS Pilot will be conducted with Coro's strategic BESS partner, Threefold Energy Group Ltd, utilising their proprietary engineering and IP-protected energy management platform.

Tom Richardson, chairman of Coro, commented, "The BESS Pilot with Threefold Energy marks an important step forward in Coro's strategic positioning in Vietnam. By extending our offering beyond rooftop solar to integrated storage, we are delivering higher-value, flexible solutions to our commercial and industrial (C&I) customers and positioning Coro to capture additional growth opportunities across the region."

Luke Gamble, CEO of Threefold Energy, said, "Threefold builds behind-the-metre energy infrastructure that works within existing regional energy systems, enabling businesses to access cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable power, while providing additional flexibility to grids."

"For MWG, our technology will combine local solar generation with intelligent storage to reduce costs, lower emissions, and strengthen resilience at the C&I level. We look forward to demonstrating the value of our platform and extending it across the wider MWG estate," he added.

By 2030, Vietnam is aiming for 49 per cent of its energy capacity to be from solar and wind power. With this significant expansion of renewable energy, BESS solutions are essential for grid stability and renewable energy optimisation.

