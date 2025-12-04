Corporate

Coro Energy to launch BESS Pilot in Vietnam

December 04, 2025 | 15:12
(0) user say
Coro Energy PLC, a Southeast Asian renewable energy developer, on December 3 announced that it has signed a deal with Mobile World Group (MWG) for the delivery of a co-located Battery Energy Storage System Pilot (BESS Pilot) at one of Coro's existing rooftop solar sites in Ho Chi Minh City.
Coro Energy to launch BESS Pilot in Vietnam

The BESS Pilot will run for approximately 4-6 weeks from the point of installation to gather data and validate the business case for a wider rollout of the concept across the MWG portfolio and other commercial and industrial customers in Vietnam.

The BESS Pilot will be conducted with Coro's strategic BESS partner, Threefold Energy Group Ltd, utilising their proprietary engineering and IP-protected energy management platform.

Tom Richardson, chairman of Coro, commented, "The BESS Pilot with Threefold Energy marks an important step forward in Coro's strategic positioning in Vietnam. By extending our offering beyond rooftop solar to integrated storage, we are delivering higher-value, flexible solutions to our commercial and industrial (C&I) customers and positioning Coro to capture additional growth opportunities across the region."

Luke Gamble, CEO of Threefold Energy, said, "Threefold builds behind-the-metre energy infrastructure that works within existing regional energy systems, enabling businesses to access cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable power, while providing additional flexibility to grids."

"For MWG, our technology will combine local solar generation with intelligent storage to reduce costs, lower emissions, and strengthen resilience at the C&I level. We look forward to demonstrating the value of our platform and extending it across the wider MWG estate," he added.

By 2030, Vietnam is aiming for 49 per cent of its energy capacity to be from solar and wind power. With this significant expansion of renewable energy, BESS solutions are essential for grid stability and renewable energy optimisation.

BESS solutions build up steam in Vietnam BESS solutions build up steam in Vietnam

As electricity demand surges and renewable energy integration strains the grid, battery energy storage systems are drawing strong interest from enterprises seeking to secure power stability and reduce curtailment.
Vietnam pushes ahead with battery storage market plans Vietnam pushes ahead with battery storage market plans

Vietnam is hurriedly efforts to develop a large-scale battery storage market, aiming to strengthen its renewable energy transition.
GEAPP mobilizes $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia's clean energy shift GEAPP mobilizes $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia's clean energy shift

Amid global headwinds threatening climate and development goals, new funding is being mobilized to accelerate Southeast Asia's clean energy shift.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BESS Battery Energy Storage System Mobile World Group Coro Energy

