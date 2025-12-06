Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

At the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) event on December 5, Nestlé Vietnam scooped up the CSI Star award from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). For five consecutive years, Nestlé Vietnam has been ranked in the top 10 most sustainable businesses in Vietnam in the manufacturing sector.

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the CSI. With the increasing scale and improving quality, the programme reaffirms its position as one of Vietnam's most trustworthy sustainability initiatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ho Sy Hung, chairman of VCCI, said, "We have stepped up efforts to transform CSI into an ecosystem promoting national sustainable business transformation. Businesses not only receive titles but also jointly shape the future of Vietnam's green economy. With CSI 2025 releasing its first index version exclusively for micro and small enterprises alongside the existing version for medium and large firms, we hope to create a premise for spreading sustainable development to such businesses, making up the majority of Vietnam's business landscape."

As co-chair of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD), Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, shared, "As Vietnam aims to become a developed country with a green growth orientation, Nestlé is affirming its role as a strategic partner. We make constant efforts to ensure our business activities are in line with social responsibility, environmental protection, and contributing to the country's sustainable future."

Sustainable development is successful when every business, from small to large, has a chance to engage in this journey. With this belief, Nestlé Vietnam not only pursues its own goals but also pioneers in spreading best practices according to the CSI framework, fostering the strong and resilient business community, and contributing to national goals.

In this spirit, Nestlé Vietnam is working with the VBCSD and relevant stakeholders to organise training courses, provide environmental, social, and governance knowledge, update regulatory frameworks, and share experience with CSI 100 enterprises and supply chain partners. These efforts enhance competitiveness, strengthen integration into global value chains, and support Vietnam's sustainable development goals.

With more than three decades of presence in Vietnam, Nestlé remains steadfast to its “Creating Shared Value” philosophy. While expanding investment and contributing to economic growth, the company also promotes multi-stakeholder collaboration. By aligning business objectives with national priorities, Nestlé has adopted the principle of responsible investment and a long-term vision that benefits both business and society.

