Viglacera Hung Yen granted investment approval for industrial park

Ton Manh Dung, vice chairman of the Board of Directors at Viglacera Hung Yen JSC (left), receiving the investment policy approval decision from Nguyen Khac Than, Deputy Secretary of Hung Yen Party Committee and Chairman of Hung Yen People's Committee

Located across Yen My and Xuan Truc communes, Industrial Park No. 01 sits adjacent to Provincial Road 382B and is directly connected to Hanoi – Haiphong Expressway. This strategic location positions it as a gateway to the Northern Key Economic Region.

The project covers nearly 217 hectares, with a total investment of VND2.33 trillion ($88.4 million), including VND349 billion ($13.2 million) in investor equity and VND1.98 trillion ($75 million) in mobilised capital, with an operational term of 50 years from the date of investment approval.

According to the approved 1/2000 master plan by Hung Yen People’s Committee, Industrial Park No. 01 will be developed as a next-generation industrial park, integrating green infrastructure, high technology, and smart management, aligned with international standards for sustainable operation and development.

Perspective view of Industrial Park No. 01 - Hung Yen

During his remarks at the ceremony, Ton Manh Dung, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of Viglacera Hung Yen JSC, said, "Receiving the investment approval for Industrial Park No. 01 is a significant milestone, and not only an honour for Viglacera Hung Yen JSC, but also a testament to the trust and vision for sustainable industrial development that Hung Yen province is steadfastly pursuing."

Industrial Park No. 01 will be developed around three core pillars: Green and Sustainable, with wastewater treatment systems meeting Grade A standards, a green coverage ratio of over 15 per cent, and priority use of renewable energy; Smart and Modern, through the adoption of digital infrastructure and a “one-stop service” management model to effectively serve investors; and Connected and Symbiotic, by establishing an industrial – logistics – urban – services ecosystem that generates sustainable economic efficiency and social value.

Industrial Park No. 01 is oriented around three main pillars: Green and Sustainable, Smart and Modern, and Connected and Symbiotic

Once operational, the project is expected to significantly promote Hung Yen’s socioeconomic development, create jobs, increase provincial revenue, and improve the living standards of local communities.

By 2030, Hung Yen aims to become a modern, fast-growing, and sustainable industrial province, targeting annual regional GDP growth of 10-11 per cent, total regional GDP of about VND600 trillion ($22.7 billion), and average regional GDP per capita exceeding VND180 million ($6,831).

Looking ahead to 2045, Hung Yen aspires to become a smart, ecological city under central governance, a major industrial, logistics, and maritime economic hub in Northern Vietnam.

The implementation of Industrial Park No. 01 – Phase 1, together with other key provincial projects, will usher in a new stage of development for Northern Vietnam, leveraging integrated infrastructure, a strategic location, and a green-smart-sustainable development orientation to attract strong domestic and foreign investment.

With GELEX and Viglacera’s proven experience and established industrial ecosystem, this project is expected to become a new foreign investment destination, contributing significantly to Vietnam’s industrialisation and modernisation, while reinforcing the pioneering role of Vietnamese enterprises in developing sustainable industrial infrastructure.

