Schaeffler reports strong early output from Dong Nai solar project

In an update released on December 12, Schaeffler shared performance data from the first six months of operation of its photovoltaic (PV) installation, launched in June at its Dong Nai plant. The project marks a key milestone in the firm’s sustainability agenda and supports its alignment with the Paris Agreement, reflecting broader efforts to cut emissions and improve energy efficiency across its Vietnam operations.

Spanning more than 10,000 square metres, the PV system has an installed capacity of approximately 2.12 MWp and generates approximately 2,714 MWh of electricity per year. The renewable electricity enables Schaeffler to reduce carbon emissions by 1,840 tonnes annually.

The large-scale solar rooftop system delivers dual advantages. It reduces reliance on fossil fuels, contributing to carbon footprint reduction and energy resilience. By providing a steady supply of renewable electricity, the system strengthens Schaeffler’s long-term operational efficiency.

Energy-saving initiatives such as the solar rooftop system are essential to driving sustainability across Schaeffler Group’s operations, which is one of the four key components of its corporate strategy. By generating renewable energy that emits little to no greenhouse gases, Schaeffler reinforces its commitment to the Paris Agreement, supporting its overarching goal of limiting future global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The PV installation at the Dong Nai plant demonstrates how renewables can be adopted to accelerate the shift to cleaner energy. Alongside renewable energy adoption, Schaeffler is also advancing a broader set of decarbonisation measures focused on improving energy efficiency across its operations.

Under the Energy Efficiency Programme, the company has implemented a wide range of initiatives at its manufacturing plant in Vietnam since 2021, including installing solar lights, adding inverters to filter pumps, and installing motion detectors for automatic lighting.

Other measures include optimising the heat dissipation systems for production machinery, improving the air handling unit system in the canteen, enhancing insulation, and replacing cleaning chemicals used in the furnace heat treatment. These solutions have saved approximately 550 MWh of electricity at the plant per year.

Another key focus area is water efficiency. Since 2022, the Dong Nai plant has repurposed filtered water from the water purification system for equipment cleaning, upgraded fixtures in restrooms and canteen with water-efficient models, and recycled condensate water from air handling units for cleaning and gardening. These measures have saved 4,014 cubic metres of water per year.

Beyond the implementation of technical measures, Schaeffler also promotes energy-saving awareness and capability-building across its workforce. Specfically, the plant-level Energy Efficiency workshops for employees and partners are regularly held to identify new energy efficiency solutions.

Efforts have also been made to advance decarbonisation across the supply chain. The company has outlined approaches for reducing emissions among its business partners and prioritising renewable energy sources, as certified through its Renewable Energy Certificate.

These sustainable initiatives also align with Vietnam’s ambitious journey towards net zero by 2050. Following the adoption of Resolution No.70-NQ/TW by the Politburo, Vietnam has committed to ensuring adequate energy supply, modernising the power grid, and accelerating renewable energy adoption by 2030, positioning the country as a sustainable leader in the global energy sector transition.

“We are committed to aligning our operations with Vietnam’s goal of achieving net zero by 2050. Our investments in renewable energy, including the photovoltaic installation at our Dong Nai plant, are part of our strategy to move towards climate-neutral production and a more sustainable value chain. These efforts aim to deliver long-term benefits for the community, the environment, and future generations,” said Zhang Ying, plant manager of Schaeffler.

