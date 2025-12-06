Acecook Vietnam named among top 100 sustainable businesses

Acecook Vietnam was also awarded for its efforts in the environmental field. The award is judged based on environmental, social, and governance criteria, with participation from over 500 businesses across various sectors. The programme, organised by the Vietnam Federation of Commerce and Industry on December 5, aims to honour outstanding businesses in sustainable development.

Representatives of Acecook Vietnam received the award. Photo: Acecook

One of Acecook Vietnam's outstanding achievements in its sustainable development efforts is its gradual transition to a green production model through the use of renewable energy and the reduction of plastic materials.

The solar power system at the head office and factory in Ho Chi Minh City currently generates approximately 900,000 kWh of electricity per year, equivalent to the capacity to produce 36 million packets of Hao Hao instant noodles, contributing to reducing CO₂ emissions and optimising costs.

Since 2021, the company has installed liquefied petroleum gas and carbon-based gas boiler systems at several factories. The factories are also gradually using biomass fuels, bringing the renewable energy ratio of the entire system to 54 per cent. Acecook Vietnam continues to aim for the completion of this transition in the following years.

In addition to optimising energy consumption, Acecook Vietnam strictly adheres to the Environmental Protection Law and actively reduces plastic use in production. From July 2024, the plastic packaging of its main instant noodle cups, bowls, and trays has been replaced with paper packaging, reducing approximately 1,900 tonnes of plastic per year.

Furthermore, the company uses forks made from bio-plastic with a biocarbon content of from 40 per cent to less than 60 per cent, achieving the OK Biobased 2* certification from TUV Austria, demonstrating a strong commitment to green consumption and sustainable development.

With the award, Acecook Vietnam once again affirms its responsibility as an emerging food enterprise, not only providing millions of delicious and nutritious meals, but also contributing to building a sustainably developed Vietnam.

Of Acecook Vietnam's six pillars of sustainable development (green planet, sustainable products, responsible manufacturers, happy society, happy employees, and sustainable governance), the sustainable products pillar is one of the areas the company focuses on.

Each Acecook Vietnam product meets the need for delicious and convenient food and demonstrates the manufacturer's dedication and responsibility, ensuring nutritional value, health benefits, Vietnamese culinary identity, and sentient international standards.

The company has recently launched Dalago instant noodles with noodles made from fresh vegetables from Dalat, offering customers a new and nutritious option. Prior to this, the company had proactively upgraded many familiar products: Hao Hao noodles with added calcium; Phu Huong vermicelli with reduced calories and increased vitamin B12; Ohayo porridge rich in fibre; and Doraemon instant cup noodles with added calcium for young children.

Alongside nutritional improvements, Acecook Vietnam prioritises the use of domestic agricultural products to support local agriculture and ensure a sustainable supply, creating products with stable prices. The pho, vermicelli, and noodle soup lines, which embody authentic Vietnamese flavours, are also Acecook's way of contributing to bringing Vietnamese cuisine to the world.

For the export market, many products meet strict requirements for gluten-free and no animal testing, giving global consumers peace of mind.

With the support of consumers, partners, and the community, along with persistent efforts and results recognised through prestigious awards, Acecook Vietnam continues to affirm its position as an emerging instant noodle manufacturer on its journey towards sustainable development and contribution to society.

Acecook's three decades of bringing happiness To celebrate 30 years of official operations, Acecook Vietnam was honored in October to receive a Corporate Excellence award by the Asian Business Association.

Acecook Vietnam unveils new development strategy Acecook Vietnam journey announced its new development strategy on July 3 with the theme “Cook Happiness Through Innovation”, marking a strategic step on its towards sustainable growth and global expansion to celebrate its 30th anniversary.