Becamex – Binh Phuoc drives sustainable industrial growth

Amid ongoing shifts in global supply chains, Vietnam is positioning itself as a new production centre, supported by a stable investment environment, open policies, and increasingly comprehensive infrastructure. Within this context, Becamex – Binh Phuoc Industrial Park offers a strategic location, integrated planning, and a focus on sustainable development, making it an attractive option for both domestic and foreign investors.

The park has been developed by Becamex – Binh Phuoc Infrastructure Development JSC, a subsidiary of Becamex Group, a developer with more than 21 industrial parks nationwide and 1,200 investors from 64 countries and territories. Building on this foundation, Becamex – Binh Phuoc Industrial Park positions itself as a dependable and appealing investment destination for both domestic and international investors.

Located in Chon Thanh ward, Becamex – Binh Phuoc Industrial Park is positioned as a key trade hub at the northern gateway to the southeast economic region. It serves as a strategic connection between the southeast, the Central Highlands, and Cambodia.

A comprehensive transport network – including national highways 13 and 14, Ho Chi Minh Road, and Hoa Lu Border Gate – allows goods to move efficiently to major industrial centres, seaports, and international airports, supporting faster transport, lower logistics costs, and direct access to the ASEAN market.

The upcoming Ho Chi Minh – Thu Dau Mot – Chon Thanh Expressway (67.5 km) will connect directly to the Industrial Park at the D9–N15 junction, cutting travel times to Tan Son Nhat International Airport to around 1.5 hours, Long Thanh International Airport to approximately 2.5 hours, and Cai Mep International Port to about three hours. The junction is also expected to facilitate a future metro line linking Binh Duong ward (Ho Chi Minh City) and Chon Thanh ward (Dong Nai), improving the flow of skilled workers and production materials to investors’ facilities.

This strategic location provides investors with enhanced access to global markets and supports socioeconomic development across Binh Phuoc province and the wider southern Central Highlands region.

Building on Becamex Group’s experience in developing integrated industrial park ecosystems with residential areas, Becamex – Binh Phuoc has gradually developed Becamex – Binh Phuoc Industrial Park into a fully equipped facility with synchronised infrastructure, modern utilities, and comprehensive services.

Technical infrastructure includes internal roads 15–25m wide directly linked to inter-regional key routes, facilitating container truck circulation; a stable 22kV medium-voltage power grid; a clean water supply plant and centralised wastewater treatment system certified under ISO 14001:2015; and an advanced telecommunications network ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Service and social infrastructure features diverse housing options for workers and specialists, a complete education system from primary schools to universities and vocational training centres, as well as hospitals, shopping centres, sports and entertainment complexes, and cultural-service facilities, providing a full range of amenities for living, working, and recreation.

The park is planned according to modern multi-industry standards, targeting sectors such as manufacturing, assembly and mechanical engineering, agroforestry processing, garments and consumer goods, construction materials, and food and animal feed. This industrial diversity meets the varied needs of domestic and foreign investors while fostering a sustainable, dynamic, and growth-oriented ecosystem.

With a long-term vision, Becamex – Binh Phuoc places sustainable development at the core of its operations, balancing economic growth, environmental protection, and social responsibility.

Beyond developing modern infrastructure and industrial facilities, the company focuses on creating a safe and welcoming living environment, where people are at the centre, the community forms the foundation, and a green future is the goal. In this process, every action reflects a commitment to connection, shared growth, and creating lasting value for the community.

Becamex Binh Phuoc Infrastructure Development JSC. Address : National Highway No.14, Group 8, Quarter 3, Chon Thanh ward, Dong Nai province, Vietnam. Phone : (02713) 640 079 Fax: (02713) 640 080 Website: www.becamexbinhphuoc.com.vn

